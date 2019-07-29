Government of Canada announces support for tourism and Manitoba's official language minority communities

Funding to expand tourism opportunities and serve local Francophone community

WINNIPEG, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Tourism is an inclusive sector that showcases Canada's culture, diversity, natural beauty, and unique experiences to the world. Canada's two official languages are a key part of our history and identity to be shared. That's why the Government of Canada is investing in the vibrancy of Francophone communities and the tourism sector's businesses and assets.

Today, Dan Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced funding of up to $862,000 for four projects to enhance Manitoba's tourism opportunities as well as the vitality of the province's Francophone communities.

These investments are being made through the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which supports the creation, improvement, or enhancement of tourism products, facilities, and experiences, as well as the Economic Development Initiative (EDI), which supports small- and medium-sized businesses in official language minority communities and the development of new expertise through innovation, diversification, and partnerships.

The Forks Renewal Corporation will receive up to $182,000 in funding through the CEF to develop wayfinding and storytelling signage in English, French, and Indigenous languages to attract visitors through the Taché Loop.

in funding through the CEF to develop wayfinding and storytelling signage in English, French, and Indigenous languages to attract visitors through the Taché Loop. North Central Community Futures Development Corporation Inc. will receive up to $150,000 in funding through the CEF to develop the snowmobile tourism industry in northern Manitoba .

in funding through the CEF to develop the snowmobile tourism industry in northern . Le Conseil de développement économique des municipalités bilingues du Manitoba will receive up to $280,000 in funding through the CEF to develop Francophone and Métis tourism in Manitoba .

développement économique des municipalités bilingues du will receive up to in funding through the CEF to develop Francophone and Métis tourism in . Festival du Voyageur Inc. will receive up to $250,000 in funding through the EDI to support the expansion of Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg .

Through these investments, Canadians and visitors to Canada will be able to experience Manitoba's rich linguistic diversity and explore unique destinations and events, including northern winter tourism opportunities.

This announcement supports the Government of Canada's new tourism strategy: Creating Middle Class Jobs: A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, developed through feedback from Canadians and the work of the Advisory Council on Jobs and the Visitor Economy. The strategy highlights the importance of Canada's tourism sector as an economic driver for communities across the country.

"Innovation doesn't only happen in big cities; it happens in all regions of Canada. That's why our regional development agencies play an important role in helping businesses turn innovation into economic growth and good jobs for Canadians. Through the Canadian Experiences Fund and Economic Development Initiative, our government is investing in the development of our tourism sector and the economic potential of our vibrant communities."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"These investments will enable communities and businesses in all regions of the country to develop tourism products and experiences to attract more tourists year-round. This will help our communities—big and small—reap the benefits of the global tourism boom to diversify their economies and create good jobs for middle-class families, while showcasing Canada's brand centered on shared values of diversity and equality."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"Manitoba is rich in cultural heritage and unique experiences for both Canadians and visitors to Canada to enjoy. These investments will help create and enhance opportunities to showcase our province's strengths to the world while creating jobs and growing our economy."

- Dan Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital

"The funds received today will help our organization grow and be more financially sustainable. Much needed improvements to power capacity, power distribution and installations will grow our total capacity and help better fulfill our mandate of promoting joie de vivre and extending the reach of French language and culture."

- Darrel Nadeau, Executive Director, Festival du Voyageur Inc.

Tourism represents more than 2 per cent of Canada's gross domestic product and supports more than 1.8 million jobs in Canada .

gross domestic product and supports more than 1.8 million jobs in . Regional development agencies are one of Canada's four flagship platforms supporting innovation, along with the Industrial Research Assistance Program, the Strategic Innovation Fund, and the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service.

four flagship platforms supporting innovation, along with the Industrial Research Assistance Program, the Strategic Innovation Fund, and the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service. Canada has six regional development agencies supporting economic development in every region of Canada .

has six regional development agencies supporting economic development in every region of . In 2016, Manitoba welcomed 10.6 million visitors to the province, including many from other parts of Canada .

