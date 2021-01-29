Today, the Member of Parliament for Oakville North–Burlington and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, Pam Damoff, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, joined the Chief Executive Officer and President of Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation, Matt Jamieson, to announce approximately $349,000 in funding from the Low Carbon Economy Fund.

Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation will install a 214 kW solar photovoltaic net-metering project at the community bingo hall to reduce electrical-grid consumption and greenhouse-gas emissions. This solar-energy project will contribute to a net-zero carbon facility while improving local clean-energy infrastructure for the Six Nations community.

The funding comes from the Partnerships stream of the Government of Canada's Low Carbon Economy Challenge, which invests in projects that reduce carbon pollution, save money, and create good jobs.

Canada's strengthened climate plan proposes steps to deliver emission reductions across the country. These initiatives will help to make our communities cleaner and healthier by cutting energy waste and investing in renewable-energy projects.

Quotes

"Indigenous communities are on the frontlines of climate change. That's why we are pleased to support Six Nations of the Grand River's solar-energy project, which will promote the community as an energy champion in bringing net-zero status to its bingo hall. It's local leadership like this that will ensure we leave a greener, more prosperous world for our children."

– Pam Damoff, Member of Parliament for Oakville North–Burlington and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services

"The Government of Canada is pleased to support Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation's bingo-hall improvements that will make a real difference in the community by cutting pollution and helping save on energy costs. The Government will continue to support Indigenous communities in transitioning to clean energy and adapting to the realities of a changing climate. Together, we are building a cleaner, healthier future for generations to come."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"We are very proud to have this exciting new project underway. The installation of solar panels will bring our Bingo Hall closer to a net-zero carbon facility and will showcase our commitment to developing clean-energy infrastructure. The project will be constructed using a Six Nations workforce, will create internal apprenticeship opportunities, and will enable Six Nations to grow economically while providing a positive contribution to the environment."

– Matt Jamieson, CEO and President, Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation

"In today's energy sector, there is an opportunity for communities to bring forward solutions that contribute to a reliable supply of electricity in Ontario. This is a great example of a community-led project that addresses local energy needs and builds capacity for future innovative efforts."

– Terry Young, Interim President and CEO of Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator

Quick facts

Brant Renewable Energy, a wholly owned corporation of the County of Brant and neighbour to Six Nations, was contracted to undertake the development of the solar project using a 50 percent Six Nations labour component.

The Low Carbon Economy Fund, which includes the Partnerships stream, is an important part of Canada's climate action plan, helping put Canada on a path to exceed the Paris-Agreement target for 2030.

climate action plan, helping put on a path to exceed the Paris-Agreement target for 2030. The Low Carbon Economy Fund is supporting energy-efficiency projects in provinces and territories across Canada , which will help Canadians and businesses save money by lowering energy bills.

, which will help Canadians and businesses save money by lowering energy bills. The Low Carbon Economy Challenge was open to a wide range of applicants from across the country, who are innovating smart, energy-efficient solutions for their communities, and it supports projects that will leverage ingenuity to reduce emissions and generate clean growth.

