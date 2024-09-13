Government of Canada announces support for over 6,900 top-tier researchers, projects and infrastructure across the country

Funding will support the next generation of scientific talent and enhance research excellence

SHERBROOKE, QC, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's outstanding researchers and institutions are at the forefront of science and innovation, playing a crucial role in shaping a stronger, healthier, and more resilient country. We also know that supporting our students means empowering them to solve the world's biggest challenges and making sure every generation gets a fair chance to reach their full potential. That is why the federal government continues to invest in the research community, spurring tomorrow's groundbreaking discoveries and enhancing quality of life for all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced support for over 6,900 researchers and research projects across Canada. Over $502.3 million in funding has been awarded to researchers, students and institutions, which underscores the government's efforts to support Canada's research community. Minister Bibeau was accompanied by Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke.

As part of Budget 2024, the federal government unveiled a package of measures worth over $4.6 billion to strengthen Canadian research and innovation, including $825 million over five years to increase support for master's and doctoral students and post-doctoral fellows, as well as $1.8 billion over five years to the federal granting councils to increase core research grant funding and support Canadian researchers. The funding announced today reflects the federal government's ongoing commitment to empowering researchers and innovators. Distributed through a range of grants, scholarships, fellowships and other programs, it provides researchers, students and institutions with cutting-edge tools and resources to advance knowledge and drive discovery. By fostering a diverse and inclusive research community, this investment strengthens Canada's global leadership in tackling today's most pressing challenges, while preparing the next generation of experts to shape a brighter and more equitable future.

The funding is distributed across the country through:

2023–2024 scholarships and fellowships – awarding $264.2 million to 5,554 scholarship and fellowship recipients through the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada , and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC)

to 5,554 scholarship and fellowship recipients through the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of , and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of (SSHRC) the College and Community Innovation program – awarding $29.05 million to 58 research projects and programs through the Mobilize grants and the College and Community Social Innovation Fund grants

to 58 research projects and programs through the Mobilize grants and the College and Community Social Innovation Fund grants the John R. Evans Leaders Fund – awarding $86 million to 316 projects at 47 institutions

to 316 projects at 47 institutions SSHRC Insight Grants – awarding $86.3 million to 503 established scholars

to 503 established scholars SSHRC Insight Development Grants – awarding $36.8 million to 509 emerging and established scholars

Quotes

"Today, we celebrate the remarkable researchers, students and institutions set to benefit from this vital funding. The Government of Canada will continue to empower them by providing the resources and opportunities to advance their groundbreaking work. By investing in their growth and development, we are reinforcing Canada's leadership in global research and innovation and paving the way for a more prosperous and sustainable future for everyone."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Better support for the next generation of researchers and more modern science and research infrastructure is key to supporting the secure and thriving economy of tomorrow. By supporting researchers at all levels and promoting diversity, we are reinforcing Canada's leadership in tackling challenges and improving quality of life for all."

– The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue

"The Université de Sherbrooke is an important knowledge and research hub and a source of pride for our region. It has generated a number of major discoveries and innovations that now help improve our community's quality of life. I am proud that our government recognizes the importance of our researchers and students by supporting them financially and giving them the opportunity to go even further."

– Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke

"The federal research funding agencies and the Canada Foundation for Innovation are proud to stand by the brilliant minds that have cemented Canada's reputation as a global leader in research. Today's announcement further demonstrates Canada's unwavering commitment toward its thriving research ecosystem. Through scholarships and fellowships for the next generation of scientists and engineers, research grants for excellence in social sciences and humanities, and funding to ensure researchers at colleges and universities have access to cutting-edge facilities and tools, these investments will support the pursuit of ideas and innovations that will offer social, economic and environmental benefits for Canadians."

– Professor Alejandro Adem, President of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and Chair of the Canada Research Coordinating Committee

