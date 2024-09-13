Government of Canada announces support for over 6,900 top-tier researchers, projects and infrastructure across the country
Sep 13, 2024, 11:54 ET
Funding will support the next generation of scientific talent and enhance research excellence
SHERBROOKE, QC, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's outstanding researchers and institutions are at the forefront of science and innovation, playing a crucial role in shaping a stronger, healthier, and more resilient country. We also know that supporting our students means empowering them to solve the world's biggest challenges and making sure every generation gets a fair chance to reach their full potential. That is why the federal government continues to invest in the research community, spurring tomorrow's groundbreaking discoveries and enhancing quality of life for all Canadians.
Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced support for over 6,900 researchers and research projects across Canada. Over $502.3 million in funding has been awarded to researchers, students and institutions, which underscores the government's efforts to support Canada's research community. Minister Bibeau was accompanied by Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke.
As part of Budget 2024, the federal government unveiled a package of measures worth over $4.6 billion to strengthen Canadian research and innovation, including $825 million over five years to increase support for master's and doctoral students and post-doctoral fellows, as well as $1.8 billion over five years to the federal granting councils to increase core research grant funding and support Canadian researchers. The funding announced today reflects the federal government's ongoing commitment to empowering researchers and innovators. Distributed through a range of grants, scholarships, fellowships and other programs, it provides researchers, students and institutions with cutting-edge tools and resources to advance knowledge and drive discovery. By fostering a diverse and inclusive research community, this investment strengthens Canada's global leadership in tackling today's most pressing challenges, while preparing the next generation of experts to shape a brighter and more equitable future.
The funding is distributed across the country through:
- 2023–2024 scholarships and fellowships – awarding $264.2 million to 5,554 scholarship and fellowship recipients through the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC)
- the College and Community Innovation program – awarding $29.05 million to 58 research projects and programs through the Mobilize grants and the College and Community Social Innovation Fund grants
- the John R. Evans Leaders Fund – awarding $86 million to 316 projects at 47 institutions
- SSHRC Insight Grants – awarding $86.3 million to 503 established scholars
- SSHRC Insight Development Grants – awarding $36.8 million to 509 emerging and established scholars
Quotes
"Today, we celebrate the remarkable researchers, students and institutions set to benefit from this vital funding. The Government of Canada will continue to empower them by providing the resources and opportunities to advance their groundbreaking work. By investing in their growth and development, we are reinforcing Canada's leadership in global research and innovation and paving the way for a more prosperous and sustainable future for everyone."
– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry
"Better support for the next generation of researchers and more modern science and research infrastructure is key to supporting the secure and thriving economy of tomorrow. By supporting researchers at all levels and promoting diversity, we are reinforcing Canada's leadership in tackling challenges and improving quality of life for all."
– The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue
"The Université de Sherbrooke is an important knowledge and research hub and a source of pride for our region. It has generated a number of major discoveries and innovations that now help improve our community's quality of life. I am proud that our government recognizes the importance of our researchers and students by supporting them financially and giving them the opportunity to go even further."
– Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke
"The federal research funding agencies and the Canada Foundation for Innovation are proud to stand by the brilliant minds that have cemented Canada's reputation as a global leader in research. Today's announcement further demonstrates Canada's unwavering commitment toward its thriving research ecosystem. Through scholarships and fellowships for the next generation of scientists and engineers, research grants for excellence in social sciences and humanities, and funding to ensure researchers at colleges and universities have access to cutting-edge facilities and tools, these investments will support the pursuit of ideas and innovations that will offer social, economic and environmental benefits for Canadians."
– Professor Alejandro Adem, President of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and Chair of the Canada Research Coordinating Committee
Quick facts
- Since 2016, the federal government has invested over $22 billion in science and research initiatives, including infrastructure, emerging talent and other science and technology support measures.
- In addition, Budget 2024 is providing $825 million over five years, and $199.8 million per year ongoing, to increase support for master's and doctoral students and post-doctoral fellows, as well as $1.8 billion over five years, and $748.3 million per year ongoing, to the federal granting councils to increase core research grant funding and support Canadian researchers.
- Budget 2024 also includes investments in modern, high-quality research facilities and infrastructure to help solve real-world problems, create economic opportunities, and attract and train the next generation of scientific talent.
- The scholarships and fellowships programs are administered by Canada's three federal research granting agencies: the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC). Among these programs are:
- the Canada Graduate Scholarships master's program, which helps develop research skills and assists in the training of highly qualified students who demonstrate a high standard of achievement in undergraduate and early graduate studies
- the Canada Graduate Scholarships doctoral program, which promotes continued excellence in Canadian research by rewarding and retaining high-calibre doctoral students at Canadian institutions
- other agency-specific scholarship and fellowship programs supporting doctoral and postdoctoral research trainees
- SSHRC Insight Grants and Insight Development Grants build knowledge and understanding about people, societies and the world by supporting research excellence in the social sciences and humanities.
- The Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) invests in research infrastructure at Canadian universities, colleges, research hospitals and non-profit research institutions, equipping researchers with the tools they need to be global leaders. The CFI's John R. Evans Leaders Fund helps institutions recruit and retain outstanding researchers by supporting the infrastructure they need to conduct leading-edge research and grow their expertise.
- The College and Community Innovation program, administered by NSERC, in collaboration with SSHRC and CIHR, provides funding for applied research at Canadian colleges, CEGEPs and polytechnics. This funding strengthens research links and collaborations between Canadian colleges and partners from the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with a common goal of creating economic, social, health and environmental benefits for Canada.
Associated links
- Strengthening Canadian research and innovation | Prime Minister of Canada (pm.gc.ca)
- CFI John R. Evans Leaders Fund
- College and Community Innovation program
- Scholarships and fellowships
- SSHRC Insight Grants
- SSHRC Insight Development Grants
Stay connected
Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Contacts: Audrey Milette, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]
Share this article