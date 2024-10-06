THUNDER BAY, ON, Oct. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - First Nations, Inuit, and Métis in Canada are at the forefront of efforts to address climate change and adapt to the environmental and economic impacts of our changing climate. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting self-determined action in addressing Indigenous Peoples' climate priorities to create a healthy and resilient future for all.

Today, the Government of Canada is pleased to announce Phase 2 of the Indigenous Off-Diesel Initiative (IODI) Cohort 2. During this phase, the following 10 Energy Champion teams from remote Indigenous communities and Nations will receive up to $500,000 to conduct community engagement, complete training and develop their Community Energy Plan.

Xeni Gwet'in First Nations Government, British Columbia

Tahltan Band Council, British Columbia

Uchucklesaht Tribe Government, British Columbia

Ḵwiḵwa̱sut'inux̱w Ha̱xwa'mis First Nation, British Columbia

Hamlet of Paulatuk, Northwest Territories

Fort Chipewyan, Alberta

Mountain Cree Camp, Alberta

Pangnirtung, Nunavut

Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek – Gull Bay First Nation, Ontario

Kangirsuk , Nunavik, Quebec

Comprising clean energy leaders, the 10 Energy Champion teams completed the 20/20 Catalysts program delivered by the Indigenous Clean Energy Social Enterprise, the federal government's delivery partner on the Initiative. An Energy Champion from each team has also been paired with mentors to receive tailored support in areas including technical knowledge, community engagement and project management.

Following the successful completion of Phase 2, these 10 Energy Champion teams may be eligible to receive additional funding to advance project design and development, guided by their Community Energy Plan, as part of Phase 3 in 2025.

Quotes

"Indigenous Peoples face significant and unique climate challenges that threaten livelihoods, cultures, knowledge systems and lives. In the face of these threats, Indigenous communities from coast to coast to coast are taking remarkable action to fight climate change and adapt to its impacts. Indigenous-led climate solutions offer better resiliency, better outcomes and more space for expert voices as we move together along the path to a clean and prosperous future. I am pleased to see these 10 projects enter a new phase and look forward to seeing the innovations to come."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Indigenous Peoples are on the front lines of climate change in Canada, and as the original stewards of our lands and waters, they are uniquely positioned to lead solutions to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come. I am consistently inspired by the clean energy projects carried out in Indigenous communities, and I applaud the Energy Champions for entering this exciting new phase of community engagement, training and planning for a more resilient future where all can benefit from a sustainable and strong economy."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister Responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency of Northern Ontario

"As the way of life of Indigenous communities continues to be impacted due to our changing climate, especially in the North and Arctic, it is more important than ever that they be a driving force in how we adapt to these changes. Starting Phase 2 of this clean-energy initiative is a testament to our shared commitment to reconciliation and the power of meaningful relationships with First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities in tackling how we can actively adjust our actions to support a cleaner future for the next seven generations."

The Honourable Dan Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs

"The transition to clean energy continues to be important to Indigenous communities and the Government of Canada as we work together toward reconciliation. The Indigenous Off-Diesel Initiative projects announced today are a great example of the way we can encourage self-determined priorities by supporting communities in increasing their control over their energy future and well-being."

Michael V. McLeod

Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

Quick Facts

Cohort 2 of the Indigenous Off-Diesel Initiative (IODI) is part of the $300 million announced in Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan to support clean energy projects in Indigenous, rural and remote communities.

announced in Strengthened Climate Plan to support clean energy projects in Indigenous, rural and remote communities. IODI is a clean energy training and funding program that supports Indigenous-led climate solutions in remote Indigenous communities that currently use diesel or fossil fuels for heat and power.

IODI was first launched in 2019 and was designed based on 18 months of engagement with Indigenous communities, rights holders and organizations. It is delivered in collaboration with the Indigenous Clean Energy Social Enterprise (ICE SE) and the Government of Canada .

. Applicants who were not selected to participate in Cohort 2 of IODI were invited to meet directly with a member of the Wah-ila-toos federal team and the team at the Indigenous Clean Energy Social Enterprise to discuss their priorities and other possible funding options. They were also invited to join the ICE Network, an online collaborative space for everyone working on Indigenous Clean Energy projects, and to attend future ICE Network events.

The IODI is delivered through Wah-ila-toos, a single-window access point for Indigenous, rural and remote communities to obtain Government of Canada funding and resources for clean energy initiatives. The Government of Canada will continue to develop meaningful relationships with Indigenous communities to advance reconciliation and self-determination, advance clean energy projects and help ensure new economic opportunities through strong Indigenous climate leadership.

funding and resources for clean energy initiatives. The Government of will continue to develop meaningful relationships with Indigenous communities to advance reconciliation and self-determination, advance clean energy projects and help ensure new economic opportunities through strong Indigenous climate leadership. Wah-ila-toos is administered by Natural Resources Canada, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, Indigenous Services Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and Infrastructure Canada. The name Wah-ila-toos was gifted by three Grandmothers and Elders. It represents kinship with all and our duty to be in good relations with all.

