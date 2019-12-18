Government of Canada Announces Support for Halifax's Discovery Centre Improvement Project

Government of Canada helping to improve the physical conditions that encourage innovation

HALIFAX, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Visiting a museum opens a world of discovery. It's the ideal place for youth and the young-at-heart to stimulate their curiosity and imagination. When our government has the opportunity to support a project that allows young people to express themselves and learn at the same time, it steps up.

That is why the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced a Government of Canada investment in the Discovery Centre's facility improvement project, during his trip to the museum in Halifax. This investment will help enrich the visitor experience and ensure the Discovery Centre remains a prominent presence on the international stage.

The $355,400 Canada Cultural Spaces Fund investment will help Discovery Centre staff to acquire specialized theatre equipment for the dome where visitors can enjoy films in an immersive experience.

Quotes

"I am really happy that I made the most of my first trip to Halifax as Minister of Canadian Heritage by visiting the Discovery Centre. While there, I announced our financial support for a project that holds great promise for the community, as well as its cultural and economic development."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"We are very grateful for the support of Canadian Heritage, which will enable us to upgrade our technical capabilities and expose more families to world-class experiences. Our new location has become a shared community learning space. This investment will allow us to reach more local and visiting audiences, delivering hands-on, minds-on science and technology."

– Dov Bercovici, President and CEO, the Discovery Centre

"Halifax's beloved Discovery Centre is inspiring Nova Scotia's next generation of scientists by providing an immersive, tactile learning experience. Only time will tell what a visit to the Discovery Centre will mean for a curious kid's future, but this much is sure: thanks to our significant investment, they'll be all the more prepared and excited to lead the next era of scientific discovery."

– Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Halifax

Quick Facts

The Discovery Centre is an interactive science museum in Halifax. The charitable organization's mission is to stimulate an interest and understanding of science and technology. To date, nearly 2 million people have visited the centre.

The $355,400 investment will allow the Discovery Centre to acquire technical equipment for the theatre in the dome and improve the visitor experience.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

