OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Solving complex housing issues requires the support and empowerment of local organisations that have innovative ideas to meet the housing needs of the people in their community.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, announced an investment of over $3.4 million to support fifteen community organisations to create innovative local housing solutions. Funding for this initiative is provided through the National Housing Strategy's Solutions Labs program.

The proposal evaluation was conducted by external government and non-governmental representatives who have subject matter expertise, and they recommended the following individuals and organizations for funding:

Allison Annesley Archangel Ventures Brookfield Centre for Real Estate & Infrastructure Canada FASD Research Network Centre for Equality Rights in Accommodation Green Violin Community Development Company Project #1 Green Violin Community Development Company Project #2 Hollyburn Family Services Society MAP Centre for Urban Health Solutions O Stratégies Rwandan Canadian Healing Centre (RCHC) Saskatoon Housing Initiative Partnership The Islamic Family and Social Services Association The Shift Women's National Housing & Homelessness Network



The successful recipients were selected through the Open Competitive Call for Proposals. The description of each lab can be found on cmhc.ca.

Solutions Labs is a program under the National Housing Strategy. These labs fuel bottom-up collaborative innovation by bringing diverse groups of people together to solve complex housing problems for the government's consideration and help inform decision-making at all levels. They aim to tackle complex societal challenges that require systems change and have not been solved using conventional methods. They provide a safe space for diverse perspectives to come together, for assumptions to be questioned, and to create community-appropriate housing solutions.

Quotes:

"To solve complex housing issues, we need people who know their communities to come to the table with their innovative ideas. Through today's announcement, we're supporting the empowerment of community-led organisations and individuals who will help us solve Canada's housing affordability challenges, while also deepening our ongoing understanding of any additional consequences housing affordability might have on Canadians." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

Quick facts:

Solutions Labs calls for proposals are held on an annual basis.

While CMHC is a funding partner, there is no obligation for the federal government to adopt proposed solutions that come out of any given solutions lab.

The NHS Solution Labs program, administered through CMHC, provides housing stakeholders with funding and expert innovation lab consultants to help solve complex housing problems using innovative methods and tools.

NHS Solutions Labs apply a social innovation lab approach to developing world-leading solutions to housing problems that will contribute to the National Housing Strategy's key priority areas.

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is 10‑year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of the Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

