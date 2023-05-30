New grants through the Gender-Based Violence Initiative for six projects to analyze the causes and persistence of gender-based violence in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Intersectional research is the cornerstone of understanding and tackling gender-based violence. While violence can, unfortunately, be experienced by all, certain Canadians, including Indigenous women and girls, women living in rural and remote communities, newcomer women to Canada, women living with disabilities, and 2SLGBTQI+ communities, are more likely to face gender-based violence at some point in their lives. This is why the Government of Canada supports intersectional research grounded in the unique lived experiences of individuals and their communities to improve prevention methods, access to justice and support services for survivors.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced that six research projects on gender-based violence will receive more than $3.5 million from the Gender-Based Violence Research Initiative.

These funded partnerships between the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) and Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) will draw on collaboration and mutual learning on gender-based violence in Canada, between academic researchers and community-based organizations. Themes include economic abuse in intimate relationships; the trajectories of women who stayed in emergency shelters; and restoring access to justice and preventing violence against Indigenous women.

This complements a series of knowledge synthesis grants on the topic of gender-based violence that were awarded in partnership with WAGE in February 2023, and for which results will be featured in a knowledge mobilization forum later this year. As Canada continues to build a more equitable and just society for all, we must end the cycle of gender-based violence.

Quotes

"Because we know that science-based decisions lead to strong public policy, our government is committed to supporting research that builds on the lived experiences and existing knowledge to reach a better understanding of the real causes of gender-based violence. Through their research, we will be able to improve supports and services for survivors which will move us one step closer to a better, safer Canada for every woman and girl."

—The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Gender-based violence is one of the most pervasive, deadly and deeply rooted human rights violations of our time. Supporting researchers, as well community-based organizations, helps us understand and identify how gender-based violence is experienced by diverse communities. Most importantly, it guides our supports and services to those experiencing gender-based violence, no matter where they live."

—The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Research in the social sciences and humanities is essential to understanding gender-based violence, which can impact all areas of health, have social and economic effects that span generations, and lead to cycles of abuse within families and whole communities. We're proud to be working in partnership with WAGE to advance knowledge on, and analyze the causes and persistence of, gender-based violence in Canada."

—Ted Hewitt, President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

Quick facts

The Gender-Based Violence Research Initiative is a joint initiative between Women and Gender Equality Canada and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

Gender-Based Violence Research grants are valued at up to $700,000 for four years.

for four years. The Government of Canada is advancing efforts to prevent gender-based violence and support victims and survivors as well as their families. The recently announced National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence is a commitment of federal, provincial and territorial governments to work together toward a Canada that is free from gender-based violence.

is advancing efforts to prevent gender-based violence and support victims and survivors as well as their families. The recently announced is a commitment of federal, provincial and territorial governments to work together toward a that is free from gender-based violence. Since April 2020 , Women and Gender Equality Canada has invested over $300 million in emergency COVID-19 funding in more than 1,420 women's shelters, sexual assault centers and other organizations, including 157 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals. Budget 2021 provided a significant investment of $601.3 million over five years to address gender-based violence, including $30 million for crisis hotlines to support the urgent needs of Canadians to prevent the escalation of gender-based violence.

