Investment of nearly $40 million will help 22 organizations offer 1.6 million training opportunities for instructors and under-represented youth to learn vital digital skills, including in artificial intelligence

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Equal access to technology and digital skills training is essential to sustaining Canada's competitive edge on the world stage. Since its launch in 2017, CanCode has helped millions of young Canadians develop the skills they need for their future. CanCode 4.0 aims to integrate AI-focused learning opportunities, ensuring that all young Canadians, particularly those from under-represented groups, have the essential tools and knowledge to thrive in our evolving digital economy.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the 22 organizations across the country that are together receiving $39.2 million in funding through the fourth phase of CanCode.

This investment will allow these organizations to offer 100,000 training opportunities to teachers and 1.5 million opportunities to students from kindergarten to grade 12, helping them learn digital skills like coding, data analytics and digital content development, as well as skills in AI. Since its launch, CanCode has equipped over 450,000 teachers with the necessary tools to integrate these digital skills into their classrooms.

CanCode's current focus on AI helps Canadian youth gain the knowledge and training they need to stay competitive in a rapidly changing workforce. It will also equip Canada's youth and their teachers with the skills to build the strong and diverse digital economy of tomorrow.

Organizations to receive funding:

Actua

A.S.T.C. Science World Society

Black Boys Code

Brilliant Labs, Inc.

Digital Moment

Edmonton Space and Science Foundation

Elephant Thoughts Educational Outreach

FIRST Robotics Canada

Fusion Jeunesse

Grandir Sans Frontières

Hackergal

Information and Communications Technology Council

Let's Talk Science / Parlons sciences

Neil Squire Society

Pinnguaq Association

Printemps numérique

Saskatoon Industry Education Council

Science North

Taking IT Global Youth Association

The MindFuel Foundation

The Multicultural Association of Fredericton

The University of Winnipeg Foundation

Quotes

"With CanCode 4.0, we're not just helping kids learn how to code—we're helping them get the skills to build the future, whether that's through artificial intelligence or the next big breakthrough in technology. Thanks to this investment, thousands of students and teachers across the country will have the tools they need to thrive in a world that's getting more digital by the minute. The next big AI breakthrough could very well come in a classroom near you!"

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

The Government of Canada has invested $229 .2 million in the CanCode program since its launch in 2017.

has invested .2 million in the CanCode program since its launch in 2017. In its first three phases, CanCode helped provide over 9 million coding and digital skills training opportunities to millions of Canadian students, as well as over 450,000 opportunities to teachers.

CanCode funding recipients deliver digital skills learning opportunities to students from kindergarten to grade 12 and provide training for teachers to incorporate new digital skills and technologies into their classrooms.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Audrey Milette, Acting Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]