OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, announced the reappointments of Marie Campagna and Karla Avis-Birch to the Board of Directors of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA), the Crown corporation responsible for the delivery of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

Ms. Avis-Birch brings 25 years of experience in the management and execution of major infrastructure projects. Currently the Chief Planning Officer for Metrolinx, Ms. Avis-Birch has had progressive roles at Metrolinx having overseen the construction of several transit projects in partnership with Infrastructure Ontario, including stations delivery and Transit Oriented Communities (TOC) projects, established Metrolinx's first "Project Controls and Design Standards" Office, introducing a corporate automated project tracking system.

Ms. Campagna has over 30 years of progressive experience in the public and private sectors. Her career has been rooted in finance and operational support and spanned many sectors including healthcare, automotive, logistics and pharmaceuticals. Formerly the Vice President Corporate Services, New Business Development and Chief Financial Officer of Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare, Ms. Campagna is currently an Executive in Residence at the Odette School of Business, University of Windsor, Program Facilitator with CPA Ontario and CFO and Business Advisor for R.E.E. L. Outline.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge will support economic growth by improving connections between Canada and the U.S. and enabling the continuous flow of people and goods through a safe, secure, and efficient Windsor-Detroit corridor.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"The reappointment of Ms. Campagna and Ms. Avis-Birch announced today will help ensure continuity of the Board during a critical phase in the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project. Their experience and knowledge will continue to be an asset to the Board, which will deliver major economic benefits for Canadian workers and businesses."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan is being delivered through a public-private partnership by WDBA, a not-for-profit Canadian Crown corporation. WDBA is responsible for overseeing and managing the construction and operation of the new crossing. WDBA works closely with the International Authority, which includes members from Michigan and Canada in support of the Crossing Agreement.

and is being delivered through a public-private partnership by WDBA, a not-for-profit Canadian Crown corporation. WDBA is responsible for overseeing and managing the construction and operation of the new crossing. WDBA works closely with the International Authority, which includes members from and in support of the Crossing Agreement. WDBA is led by the CEO Charl van Niekerk and governed by a Board of Directors responsible for overseeing the business activities of WDBA, engagement with key stakeholders, as well as management and delivery of the project. The Board of Directors, led by Chair Tim Murphy , is composed of up to nine members.

and governed by a Board of Directors responsible for overseeing the business activities of WDBA, engagement with key stakeholders, as well as management and delivery of the project. The Board of Directors, led by Chair , is composed of up to nine members. The Gordie Howe International Bridge is a $5.7 billion generational mega project comprising multiple components, including what will be the longest cable stay bridge in North America ; the largest Canadian Port of Entry along the Canada - United States border; a United States Port of Entry – one of the largest in North America ; the Michigan Interstate 75 Interchange; and approach bridges on both sides of the border. Once constructed, the bridge will provide an uninterrupted, highway-to-highway transportation route from Montreal to Mexico with direct connections between Ontario's Highway 401 and Michigan's Interstate 75.

Related products

Associated links

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Shiraz Keushgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]