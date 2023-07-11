HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, NL, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, George Andrews, Mayor of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, along side the Honourable Paul Pike, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Newfoundland Labrador Housing Corporation (NLHC), the Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister of Labrador Affairs and Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation, Perry Trimper, Member of the Newfoundland and Labrador House of Assembly announced $5 million in funding for Happy Valley-Goose Bay, one of the 41 recipients of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative's (RHI) city stream.

As part of its investment plan for the Cities Stream, the Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay has approved the construction of 16 new affordable housing units to be operated by the Newfoundland Labrador Housing Corporation. Clients will come from the existing prioritized waitlist and rents will be geared-to-income at 25% of net income and will receive a heating subsidy.

This is made possible by the Government of Canada's additional investment of $1.5 billion through RHI, bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support the country's most vulnerable. The additional funding for the third round of RHI will be divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream. This investment is expected to create at least 4,500 more affordable housing units for Canadians in severe housing need across the country, with 25% of investments going towards women-focused housing projects.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, we are quickly providing new affordable housing units for people who need them most, right across Canada, including right here in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. By working closely with our partners to create more affordable housing that meets the needs of Canadians, the Government is continuing to deliver meaningful results across the country. This is one of the many ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"The Government is investing in affordable housing here in Happy Valley-Goose Bay and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. Thanks to the combined efforts of our partners, we are able to give a helping hand to individuals in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community." – Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador

"We are extremely pleased to be bringing 16 new affordable housing units to our community. This will go a long way to help address affordable housing concerns in our community." – George Andrews, Mayor of Happy Valley-Goose Bay

"Today's announcement truly highlights the strength of partnerships. By working collaboratively with our federal and municipal partners, we are increasing access to safe and affordable homes and helping individuals and families build a stable and secure future." – The Honourable Paul Pike, Minister Responsible for Newfoundland Labrador Housing Corporation

"I commend the federal government and its partnership with the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation and the Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay for the construction of new affordable housing units in the community. The units will help address the need experienced by individuals who need a place that they can call their own." - The Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister of Labrador Affairs and Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation

The housing needs in Happy Valley-Goose Bay are complex, and have been quite prevalent - requiring substantial investment to address, such as with the scale of this Rapid Housing Initiative. I am pleased to see the community recognized in this national program and compliment all those involved in this successful proposal." - Perry Trimper, Member of the Newfoundland and Labrador House of Assembly

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS.

The first two rounds of the RHI exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned. This includes more than 3,300 units to support women and more than 4,200 units to support Indigenous Peoples.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada.

