MARKHAM, ON, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Investing in improving railway safety is important to ensure Canadians benefit from the safest railway systems.

Today, the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, and the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Markham—Unionville, Paul Chiang, announced an investment of over $13.5 million to support 112 projects in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Areas and other regions in Ontario, through the Rail Safety Improvement Program at the historic former Unionville train station in Markham.

The Rail Safety Improvement Program provides funds for projects that aim to improve rail safety at grade crossings and along rail lines. It provides investments in rail infrastructure, helps address climate change resiliency, supports innovative solutions through research studies and new technology pilot projects, and helps educate Canadians on railway safety through outreach and awareness initiatives.

For example, close to $280,000 has been allocated for a grade crossing improvement project in Markham, near the former train station where this announcement took place. Pedestrian gates, fencing, and other protective measures have been added at the GO Train crossing on Main Street Unionville. This is one of a dozen projects in Markham that have been approved through this round of Rail Safety Improvement Program funding.

In addition to supporting infrastructure upgrades, technology pilot projects, and research initiatives aimed at enhancing railway safety, investments through the Rail Safety Improvement Program also contribute to economic growth by ensuring the continued efficient movement of goods to market and creating good-paying jobs.

Quotes

"We're investing to improve the safety of Canadians, especially those who work and live along our railway lines. The projects we're funding in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Areas and across Ontario will keep our communities safe and our railway systems efficient."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

"We have railway crossings throughout Markham, and throughout the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Areas. Knowing that the Government of Canada is making these crossings safer will help people in our many neighbourhoods feel safer as they travel to and from their homes, jobs, schools, or any other destination."

Paul Chiang

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Markham—Unionville

Quick Facts

The Rail Safety Improvement Program funds projects and initiatives that contribute to increasing safety at grade crossings and along rail lines, and increase public confidence in Canada's rail system.

rail system. Since the inception of the Rail Safety Improvement Program in 2016, it has supported more than 1,000 projects across Canada , for a total investment of more than $230 million .

, for a total investment of more than . The Rail Safety Improvement Program provides financial support to provinces, territories, municipalities and local governments, road and transit authorities, crown corporations, for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, academia, Indigenous groups, communities and organizations, and individuals/private landowners, to help improve rail safety and reduce injuries and fatalities related to rail transportation.

Associated Links

Rail Safety Improvement Program

Infrastructure, Technology and Research Projects

Climate Change and Adaptation to Extreme Weather Infrastructure Projects

Rail Climate Change Adaptation Program Projects

Education and Awareness Projects

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

For further information: Contacts: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-993-0055