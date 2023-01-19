KINGSTON, ON, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has helped millions of Canadians, including seniors, by providing them with supports and benefits related to COVID–19. As Canada emerges from the pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to support community organizations that make a difference and create opportunities for seniors to stay active and involved in their communities.

Today, Canada's Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, and the Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, Mark Gerretsen, announced an investment of $145,000 to fund 8 community-based projects to support seniors in Kingston, Ontario. This funding was awarded through the 2021–22 New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) call for proposals for community-based projects. The Minister made the announcement while visiting the Seniors Association Kingston Region. This organization brings seniors together and provides them with opportunities to interact and socialize virtually thanks to a free conference calling system.

Amid global uncertainty, the Government of Canada introduced targeted measures in the Fall Economic Statement to help Canadians who need it most, including seniors. Recent measures include doubling the GST credit for six months, putting on average an additional $225 back in the pockets of Canadian seniors, and delivering a $500 one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit to support low-income renters. Last summer, the Government of Canada also increased the Old Age Security pension by 10% for seniors 75 and older who are among the most vulnerable, representing $800 for full pensioners. These measures have a positive impact on many seniors and aim to build an economy that works for everyone.

Under the 2021–22 NHSP community-based call for proposals, over $61 million was invested in more than 3,000 community-based projects across Canada. In Ontario, 1,036 projects were funded for a total of over $21.94 million.

Program funding creates opportunities for seniors to be more connected, supported and active members of their communities. This year's national priorities aim to do that by focusing on projects that:

support healthy aging;

prevent elder abuse;

celebrate diversity and promote inclusion; and

help seniors age in place.

Through a simplified application process, organizations submitted project proposals to help seniors move beyond the pandemic and continue to play important roles in their communities.

Quotes

"The funded community projects in Kingston are making a real impact on the lives of seniors. Our government is committed to support such initiatives that provide seniors with engaging activities to stay active, as well as increase their social participation so they can maintain a strong presence in their communities. This is in addition to the steps we have taken to make life more affordable for seniors so they can pay for their daily expenses and have the quality of life they deserve."

– Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors

"The Seniors Association Kingston Region plays a key role in fighting social isolation among seniors in our community through a wide variety of activities that foster connections and relationships. I am glad that our government supports initiatives like these through the New Horizons for Seniors Program—ensuring that we are building communities that remain inclusive for all older adults. I strongly encourage seniors in Kingston to look into these resources and join in on one of the many activities organized by the Association."

– Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands

"The Seniors Association is grateful for all the support given by the Government of Canada from the beginning of the pandemic up to today and, I hope, into the future. Every penny has been spent to keep seniors in our community safe and socially engaged. We would welcome any further investment to help us reach our most vulnerable seniors—those who are socially isolated."

– Don Amos, Executive Director, Seniors Association Kingston Region

Quick Facts

Seniors are one of Canada's fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2051 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years.







fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2051 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years. The New Horizons for Seniors Program is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to support projects that help seniors stay active and engaged in the community. Community-based projects are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.







in grant funding. Since its inception, NHSP has funded more than 33,500 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada , with the Government of Canada having invested a total of more than $720 million .







, with the Government of having invested a total of more than . Program funding supports projects that engage seniors in their communities and address one or more of the program's five objectives: social participation, volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse and providing capital assistance.







Every year, organizations are invited to apply for NHSP community-based funding through a call for proposals. The projects announced today were approved as part of a call for proposals that was launched on November 23, 2021 , and closed on December 21, 2021 .







, and closed on . Budget 2022 proposed an additional $20 million over two years, beginning in 2022–23, to support more projects that improve the quality of life of seniors and help them continue to participate fully in their communities.

