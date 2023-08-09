Improving health outcomes for people at risk of substance-related harms and overdose in the region of Sudbury

SUDBURY, ON, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Every day, families and communities across the country lose loved ones to overdoses from the increasingly toxic drug supply. We are responding to this crisis by taking a comprehensive, collaborative, compassionate and evidence-based approach to increase access to a continuum of services to promote well-being and resilience, to reduce stigma and harms, and save lives.

Today, Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced more than $237,000 for Réseau ACCESS Network's Wellness Navigation Program through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program. This funding is in addition to the more than $500,000 that the organization received from the Government of Canada in 2022 and will allow the organization to increase access to services for people who use drugs while reducing stigma through connecting with new and existing programs in the region of Sudbury.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with all levels of government, partners, Indigenous communities, stakeholders, people with lived and living experience, and organizations across the country to improve health outcomes for all Canadians, save lives, and work towards an end to this national public health crisis. Budget 2023 invested $359.2 million over 5 years to support a renewed Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy. This builds on the more than $800 million invested since 2017 to address the overdose crisis. Budget 2023 also delivers an urgent, needed investment of almost $200 billion over the next 10 years to strengthen our public health care system and help ensure Canadians receive the care they need. This includes $25 billion for shared health priorities, including increasing access to mental health and substance use services and supports. These significant federal investments will support access to a full continuum of evidence-based options as well as innovative strategies, including harm reduction, treatment and recovery, for people who use drugs as well as supporting law enforcement.

"Our hearts go out to all the family members, friends, colleagues, and neighbours that live with the tragic loss of a loved one to overdose. We need to continue to work together to urgently address the toxic drug and overdose crisis and reduce the harms associated with substance use. This investment through SUAP will help Réseau ACCESS Network continue their work to help reduce stigma and build better capacity for peer-to-peer connection. By supporting initiatives like this one, we can save lives, improve capacity for healthcare providers in Ontario and across Canada, and build a better healthcare system that actively serves the needs of people in the community of Sudbury."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Our government is committed to addressing the overdose crisis and keeping people who use drugs safer. The Réseau ACCESS Network project will build capacity and enhance community treatment of substance use for people living in the region of Sudbury. The program is integral to our comprehensive and evidence-based approach to saving lives. Together, we will help improve health outcomes for people living in Sudbury, help prevent overdose, and help build much-needed capacity for healthcare providers in Ontario."

Viviane Lapointe

Member of Parliament for Sudbury, Ontario

"Substance use remains a critical concern in regions like Nickel Belt – Greater Sudbury. The Government of Canada is continually finding ways to reduce harm and stigma by supporting organizations like Réseau ACCESS Network in their mission to create safer and healthier communities. Together we can promote wellness and save lives."

Marc G. Serré

Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages

"The Peer Engagement Program at Réseau ACCESS Network has been established since 2017. Since receiving the Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP) funding in 2022, the Agency has been able to expand and amplify peer engagement programming in the Greater City of Sudbury and Manitoulin Districts substantially. The program has been able to engage with more people who use drugs in harm reduction training, substance use education, wellness workshops, knowledge exchanges, community building and harm reduction work. This means that Canadians who use drugs have more access to naloxone and overdose recognition and response training, more access to education on substances and drug toxicity, drug checking services, and work opportunities. This funding will allow the program to continue building a community of people who use drugs that focusses on personal agency & wellness, safety, harm reduction, naloxone, advocacy and creating change until March 31st 2024. Réseau ACCESS Network is grateful for the opportunity that the Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP) has provided."

Kaela Petland, Director of Peer Engagement Programs

Réseau ACCESS Network

The Government of Canada continues to work closely with partners to provide a compassionate and evidence-based response to the overdose crisis and broader substance use-related harms.

continues to work closely with partners to provide a compassionate and evidence-based response to the overdose crisis and broader substance use-related harms. The project announced today is funded through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP). Through SUAP , the Government of Canada provides grants and contributions funding to other levels of government, as well as community-led and not-for-profit organizations, to respond to current drug and substance use issues in Canada .

, the Government of provides grants and contributions funding to other levels of government, as well as community-led and not-for-profit organizations, to respond to current drug and substance use issues in . Since 2017, over $500 million has been committed through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addiction Program for more than 380 projects.

has been committed through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addiction Program for more than 380 projects. Addiction is a treatable medical condition, not a choice, yet many people affected by addiction face stigma and feel shame. The language we use has a direct and deep impact on people around us. All Canadians, including media and health professionals, can reduce stigma by changing the words they use related to substance use and people who use drugs.

