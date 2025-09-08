HAY RIVER, NT, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is delivering over $18.7 million to the Northwest Territories this year to create communities that are stronger and more connected.

Our communities can only grow to support more housing when there are investments in foundational infrastructure projects – like public transit, water systems, and local roads and bridges. With today's announcement, that is exactly what the Government of Canada is delivering on.

With the funding announced today, communities can build the essential and recreational infrastructure that allows families in Canada to thrive.

For example, in the Town of Norman Wells, $1.2 million is funding the replacement of the aging water mains. This is strengthening the Town's water distribution system, which will help prevent leaks and ensure safe, reliable drinking water distribution for years to come. This project improves essential infrastructure that residents rely on every day.

The Canada Community-Building Fund provides communities with the flexibility to strategically address present and future infrastructure needs.

Quotes

"Building Canada strong starts with building strong communities. This investment will boost critical infrastructure projects and is just one of the ways we're helping communities in Northwest Territories advance their priorities and supporting long-term growth."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Keeping our residents safe and supported is always our top priority. Responding effectively to challenges requires strong partnerships between community governments, Indigenous governments, the Government of Canada, and the GNWT. I want to thank everyone working on the ground for their dedication to building resilient and safe communities. Together, we are making sure that the needs of residents are met and that our communities remain strong and ready for emergencies."

Minister Vince McKay, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, Government of the Northwest Territories

Quick facts

The Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) will deliver $26.7 billion between 2024-2034 in federal funding to catalyse core infrastructure investments. In 2025-26, the CCBF will provide $2.5 billion to 3,700 communities across Canada to support local infrastructure priorities.

between 2024-2034 in federal funding to catalyse core infrastructure investments. In 2025-26, the CCBF will provide to 3,700 communities across to support local infrastructure priorities. In 2025-26, the Northwest Territories will receive $18,750,000 to make strategic infrastructure investments across 19 project categories. Since 2015, the federal government has invested $26.6 billion across Canada through CCBF, including more than $199.6 million in Northwest Territories communities.

will receive to make strategic infrastructure investments across 19 project categories. Since 2015, the federal government has invested across through CCBF, including more than in communities. The CCBF is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

The CCBF ties access to funding to actions by provinces, territories, and municipalities to support infrastructure projects that help increase housing supply and build connected communities.

Related Products

Backgrounder: Government of Canada announces over $18.7 million in support for the Northwest Territories to build strong communities

Associated Links

Canada Community-Building Fund

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts : For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations : Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]