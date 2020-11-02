Government of Canada announces over $100M to spur job creation in Alberta and fight climate change

That is why today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced approximately $100 million from the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund to support initiatives in Alberta aimed at growing the clean economy. As a direct result of this funding, approximately 3,100 jobs will be created in the areas of construction, energy efficiency retrofits, clean technology innovation, industrial transformation and research. It will also support the cumulative reductions estimated at 10 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. That is equivalent to removing approximately 3.1 million passenger cars off the road for one year.

The significant investment will finance innovative programs administered by the provincial government. These programs will support industry, farmers, Indigenous people, researchers, small businesses and families reduce their emissions and transition to a cleaner economy.

Projects funded through these programs can include operational energy retrofits, the scaling up of biofuel production, clean technology deployment, and geothermal generation. This investment will directly help facilities lower emissions, cut operational costs and support the creation of jobs across the province.

The Low Carbon Economy Fund is an important part of Canada's climate plan and invests in projects that create good jobs, reduce carbon pollution and help businesses and families save money.

The Government of Canada will continue to work collaboratively with the Government of Alberta to bring forward climate change measures that create jobs and help Canada to exceed our 2030 target and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

"The Government of Canada is pleased to support made-in-Alberta solutions to create good jobs and grow a cleaner, more sustainable economy. Today's announcement underlines the federal government's focus on supporting industry to adopt clean technology in order to fight climate change and put people to work. Announcements like this will enable Canada to achieve its climate goals while ensuring that we have a sustainable and prosperous economic future."

Programs will be administered by Emissions Reduction Alberta and Alberta Environment and Parks.

