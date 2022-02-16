WATERTON LAKES NATIONAL PARK, AB, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Parks Canada provides visitors with high-quality and meaningful experiences across the country. Developing new and innovative programs and services enables more Canadians, including youth and newcomers, to experience the outdoors and learn about the environment and history.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced Parks Canada's new Visitor Centre in Waterton Lakes National Park is complete and ready to welcome visitors.

The visitor centre is a fun and engaging way to welcome visitors and introduce Waterton Lakes' remarkable nature and culture. The visitor centre has been developed to integrate effectively into the community of Waterton Lakes and be enjoyed by visitors as well as local residents. Open year‑round, the new facility includes modern interpretive exhibits, interpretive programming, and visitor information services. Exhibits highlight the area's substantial biodiversity, unique landscapes and the forces of nature that shapes them, including wind and wildfire.

Parks Canada worked closely with Indigenous partners to ensure the materials developed reflect local Indigenous history, traditions, culture and connection to Waterton Lakes National Park (Paahtómahksikimi - inner sacred lake in the mountains). Across the country, Parks Canada is honoured to work in collaboration with Indigenous peoples to develop interpretive materials and activities at national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas with the goal of fostering a better understanding of Indigenous peoples' perspectives, cultures and traditions.

Parks Canada asks visitors to continue to respect public health guidelines while visiting our facilities. Visit our website for the most up to date information.

Quote

"As cornerstones of Canada's tourism industry, Parks Canada administered places provide visitors with high quality and meaningful visitor experiences and support tourism in communities across the country. This landmark project in Waterton Lakes National Park is an investment in the future that will welcome Canadians and visitors from around the world for years to come, providing them with opportunities to learn about the park's environmental and cultural significance, including the area's importance to local Indigenous communities."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Waterton Lakes National Park , along with Glacier National Park in Montana , holds three joint designations: International Peace Park, World Heritage Site, and the first transboundary International Dark Sky Park (certified by the International Dark Sky Association). Both parks are also a part of broader Biosphere Reserves.

, along with in , holds three joint designations: International Peace Park, World Heritage Site, and the first transboundary International Dark Sky Park (certified by the International Dark Sky Association). Both parks are also a part of broader Biosphere Reserves. In Waterton Lakes National Park , approximately $103 million has been invested in projects through the Federal Infrastructure Investment Program, supporting high-quality and meaningful visitor experiences and helping to protect the environment. The Waterton Lakes Visitor Centre represents a significant investment under this program.

, approximately has been invested in projects through the Federal Infrastructure Investment Program, supporting high-quality and meaningful visitor experiences and helping to protect the environment. The Waterton Lakes Visitor Centre represents a significant investment under this program. Waterton Lakes National Park is in Treaty 7 territory and has long been a place of significance for the region's Indigenous peoples, including the Siksikaitsitapi ( Blackfoot ) peoples.

