Government of Canada announces new tool to protect Ontario turkey producers

KITCHENER, ON, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's turkey industry generates products worth $382.6 million, and up to $42.6 million in exports to 37 countries. Outbreaks of infectious diseases like avian influenza can impact producers' ability to maintain operations and resume normal business practices, resulting in significant economic losses. The Government of Canada is committed to working with industry partners to develop tools that help farmers manage this risk.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Neil Ellis and Member of Parliament for Kitchener-Conestoga Tim Louis, on behalf of Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau, today announced funding of up to $559,285 to help Turkey Farmers of Ontario finalize and launch a new insurance product to protect Ontario turkey producers from losses associated with outbreaks of avian influenza.

When fully implemented, this product will help bridge the gap in existing coverage. Specifically, it will cover economic losses resulting from the difference between compensation through the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for animals ordered destroyed and their full market value. This may include incremental costs such as cleaning and disinfection, veterinary services, the disposal of feed, and other costs related to the resumption of operations.

This innovative product will help the turkey industry improve its resiliency and ensure Ontario producers are able to resume production as soon as possible when disaster strikes.

Quotes

"Disease outbreaks can have a big impact on producers and our Government is working hard to support them when they face these challenges. This new insurance product will help Ontario turkey farmers in their efforts to protect their businesses and return to production following a sudden outbreak of avian influenza."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Ontario's turkey farmers are a vital part of our communities. The development of this new risk management product is another example of how the Government of Canada and Turkey Farmers of Ontario are working together to keep the industry on even footing through challenges."

- Neil Ellis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Ontario's turkey farmers can be relied on for their commitment to producing high-quality products. This initiative will help ensure they can keep doing the work they love, running their farm businesses, so that consumers can enjoy healthy turkey products."

- Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener-Conestoga

"The turkey industry has encountered numerous challenges over the past few years and this funding is very important for the implementation of an Avian Influenza Insurance Program. This will protect not only turkey producers but by extension the poultry industry in Ontario."

- Brian Ricker, Chair, Turkey Farmers of Ontario

Quick Facts

The AgriRisk Initiatives: Administrative Capacity Building Stream provides funding to implement and test new financial tools which allow producers to manage a defined business risk.

Although avian influenza can affect all types of poultry, turkeys appear to be more susceptible than other poultry groups.

This new insurance product will be mandatory for all turkey farmers in Ontario and, once launched, will be administered by the Poultry Insurance Exchange Reciprocal of Canada .

and, once launched, will be administered by the Poultry Insurance Exchange Reciprocal of . Established in 1965, Turkey Farmers of Ontario is a producer organization representing 176 turkey farmers across the province.

