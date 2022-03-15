Grants will advance Canadian talent and research related to quantum technology

OTTAWA, ON , March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Quantum science and innovation are giving rise to promising advances in communications, computing, materials, sensing, health care, navigation and other key areas. The Government of Canada is committed to helping shape the future of quantum technology by supporting Canada's quantum sector and establishing leadership in this emerging and transformative domain.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, is announcing an investment of $137.9 million through the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada's (NSERC) Collaborative Research and Training Experience (CREATE) grants and Alliance grants. These grants are an important next step in advancing the National Quantum Strategy and will reinforce Canada's research strengths in quantum science while also helping to develop a talent pipeline to support the growth of a strong quantum community.

These new investments will build on close to $384 million in funding that NSERC has provided for quantum research at Canadian post-secondary institutions over the last 10 years.

Accepting applications as of March 15, 2022:

CREATE ( $5.4 million ) will support efforts to develop, attract and retain top quantum talent in Canada . Funding is now available through the annual CREATE competition. NSERC will fund at least three CREATE grants in quantum science and technology.

Accepting applications as of April 1, 2022:

Alliance International Quantum grants ( $29.7 million ) will provide support for researchers in Canada to work with international researchers in the academic sector to establish and grow international research collaborations and projects in quantum science and technology.

Accepting applications in spring 2022:

Alliance Quantum grants ( $62.4 million ) will reinforce, coordinate and scale up Canada's domestic research capabilities in quantum science and technology through partnerships with organizations in the private, public and not-for-profit sectors.

Alliance Consortia Quantum grants ( $40.4 million ) will develop large-scale research collaborations and enable improved synergy across Canada's regional quantum research and innovation hubs, federal laboratories and other centres and stakeholders. These grants will enable a strengthened national quantum research and innovation community that is connected to industry applications and government needs.

As part of broader Government of Canada efforts to advance the development of the National Quantum Strategy, NSERC will continue to engage with federal partners and other members of Canada's quantum community to amplify Canada's considerable strength in quantum research; support quantum-ready technologies, companies and talent; and secure Canada's leadership in this fast-growing field.

Quote

"The National Quantum Strategy is supporting a vibrant economy, including the research, businesses and talent needed to strengthen Canada's leadership in quantum science. These grants will help Canadians make their mark as frontrunners in the quantum revolution. I look forward to Canada's quantum sector continuing to punch above its weight as a world-class and global leader, delivering innovative research and life-changing benefits."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"NSERC is pleased to continue our efforts in strengthening quantum research in Canada. As a key player in the National Quantum Strategy, we are in a unique position to be able to deliver on two fronts – strengthening quantum talent in Canada and fostering national and international collaborations – which will allow us to contribute to and access world-class knowledge, talent and expertise in quantum technology while supporting quantum innovation in Canada."

– Alejandro Adem, President, NSERC

Quick facts

Budget 2021 committed $360 million to build the foundation for a National Quantum Strategy, enabling the Government of Canada to build on previous investments in the sector to advance the emerging field of quantum technologies. The quantum sector is key to fuelling Canada's economy, long-term resilience and growth, especially as technologies mature and more sectors harness quantum capabilities.

to build the foundation for a National Quantum Strategy, enabling the Government of to build on previous investments in the sector to advance the emerging field of quantum technologies. The quantum sector is key to fuelling economy, long-term resilience and growth, especially as technologies mature and more sectors harness quantum capabilities. Development of quantum technologies offers job opportunities in research and science, software and hardware engineering and development, manufacturing, technical support, sales and marketing, business operations and other fields.

The Government of Canada also invested more than $1 billion in quantum research and science from 2009 to 2020—mainly through competitive granting agency programs, including Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada programs and the Canada First Research Excellence Fund—to help establish Canada as a global leader in quantum science.

also invested more than in quantum research and science from 2009 to 2020—mainly through competitive granting agency programs, including Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of programs and the Canada First Research Excellence Fund—to help establish as a global leader in quantum science. In addition, the government has invested in bringing new quantum technologies to market, including investments through Canada's regional development agencies, the Strategic Innovation Fund and the National Research Council of Canada's Industrial Research Assistance Program.

Related products

Associated links

