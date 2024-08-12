Government of Canada Announces Nearly $500,000 to Support Green Affordable Housing in London

LONDON, ON, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - To reach a greener future, building and managing more energy-efficient buildings will be critical. Supporting a more resilient and greener buildings sector is critical to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, improving affordability through long-term energy savings and ensuring a better future for people of all income levels. The Government of Canada is making sure that tenants, homeowners and businesses are well supported in the future to help Canadians reduce their monthly bills, improve the efficiency of their homes and reach their climate goals.

That is why today, Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for London North Centre, and Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced $425,935 through the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs) to support the London Environmental Network's Nonprofit Resiliency Project, which helps multi-unit residential buildings owned by low-income nonprofit organizations get to net zero.

The Nonprofit Resiliency Project provides training to building managers on how to track emissions, make action plans, and implement sustainability projects that will help the homes reach net zero. The project also offers free customized environmental audits, providing recommendations for sustainable home improvements through feasible and affordable electrification and onsite renewable energy options. In addition, the project supports the cost of the home improvements themselves, including work that has already been done through SREPs to fund the rooftop solar work completed on the first retrofitted building under this project.

The project proposes one-on-one coaching for tenants to help residents lower their energy use and improve their recycling habits, water conservation and overall household living options to reduce their environmental impact. Educational workshops, webinars and public information sharing will help teach building managers and low-income residents about the benefits of energy-efficient habits.

This investment reaffirms the Government of Canada's commitment to combating climate change through greener buildings that help create healthier living environments, improve community air quality, and significantly reduce overall living costs by lowering monthly energy bills. As the renewal of Canada's buildings sector moves forward, it is critical that we leave nobody behind as we work together toward a net-zero future.

Quotes

"Energy efficiency means cost savings for Canadians. At a time when we are facing challenges with affordability and climate change, initiatives like the Nonprofit Resiliency Project meet Canadians where they are at and delivers the action they need, at the pace and scale they are demanding. Programs like SREPs help deliver on the commitments announced recently in Canada's first-ever Green Buildings Strategy, which is a plan to save Canadians money, create jobs and seize the economic opportunities that a clean and sustainable economy presents."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"The London Environmental Network does vital work in our community by helping to promote the practice of sustainability. This funding will allow the organization to continue that work in housing. It's an example of partnership that will benefit London."

Peter Fragiskatos

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for London North Centre

"I am pleased to see our government build on its commitment to transform Canada's buildings sector for a net-zero and more resilient future. Just as importantly, I am happy to support positive environmental change within communities in London, where residents, managers and owners are working together and provided with tools to make concrete changes for a better future."

Arielle Kayabaga

Member of Parliament for London West

