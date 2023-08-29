This funding will help people at risk of substance-related harms and overdose in the Scarborough region.

SCARBOROUGH, ON, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Every day, families and communities across Canada lose loved ones to overdoses from the increasingly toxic illegal drug supply. We are responding to this crisis by supporting a full range of health, social services and supports from prevention to treatment, harm reduction, or recovery. We are taking a collaborative, compassionate and evidence-based approach to increase access to services to promote well-being and resilience, to reduce stigma and harms, and save lives.

Today, Shaun Chen, Member of Parliament for Scarborough North, on behalf of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced more than $81,000 in federal funding for L'Espoir de la Femme Immigrante, a non-for-profit community organization that aim to support young girls and women in the city of Toronto through social, economic, educational, and cultural services.

With this campaign, the organization will support black francophone young women and mothers of African origin living in Scarborough by giving them the knowledge, tools and skills to reduce the harms and risks associated with substance use.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with all levels of government, partners, Indigenous communities, stakeholders, people with lived and living experience, and community organizations across the country to support a full range of services and improve health outcomes for all Canadians, save lives and work towards an end to this national public health crisis.

Quotes

“From Scarborough to across Canada we are investing in the tools that will help educate and protect our young people about substance use harms. Organizations like L’Espoir de la Femme Immigrante, are doing incredible work by educating young black francophone women and mothers in the community. With this investment today, we are ensuring that they will be able to continue giving the knowledge, tools and skills in Scarborough to reduce the stigma around substance use and help keep people who use drugs safe. Thank you for everything you do in fostering the personal development, peer outreach and a network of support for young women and girls in our community.”

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Too many lives have been lost to the overdose and toxic illegal drug supply in Canada. This is why the Government of Canada is committed to addressing the opioid crisis, while keeping people living in Scarborough who use substances safe. I am proud to support L'Espoir de la Femme Immigrante in their dedication to eliminate taboos and overcome the stigma surrounding problematic substance use. Together, we can help break the silence and isolation, and reduce the harms associated with substance use, save lives and promote people's best health."

Shaun Chen

Member of Parliament for Scarborough North

"Thanks to today's funding from Health Canada, our organization has the opportunity to help the community by preventing issues of substance abuse. "La dépendance aux substances, la santé mentale et la stigmatisation, nous en parlons" campaign has given us the opportunity to reinforce the capacity to reduce substance use related harms. We have been able to train great volunteers to assist the community with information on how to face issues related to substance use, break loneliness, improve mental health, and fight stigmatization – issues that are all unfortunately considered taboo in our community. With the help of this project, our community is more transparent, and people are more willing to speak about these issues without worrying about being stigmatized nor judged."

Valvisse Rossi

Program Manager, L'Espoir de la Femme Immigrante

Quick Facts

The project announced today is funded through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP). Through SUAP , the Government of Canada provides grants and contributions funding to other levels of government, as well as community-led and not-for-profit organizations, to respond to current drug and substance use issues in Canada .

, the Government of provides grants and contributions funding to other levels of government, as well as community-led and not-for-profit organizations, to respond to current drug and substance use issues in . The additional funding for this project announced in Scarborough today was granted through the Government's federal 2022 Budget.

today was granted through the Government's federal 2022 Budget. This new funding is in addition to the more than $177,000 that this project has received in 2022 from SUAP.

that this project has received in 2022 from SUAP. Since 2017, over $500 million has been committed through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addiction Program for more than 380 projects.

has been committed through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addiction Program for more than 380 projects. Addiction is a treatable medical condition, not a choice, yet many people affected by addiction face stigma and feel shame. The language we use has a direct and deep impact on people around us. All Canadians, including media and health professionals, can reduce stigma by changing the words they use related to substance use and people who use drugs.

Associated Links

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Zachary Caldwell, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, 343-552-5568; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, m[email protected]; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709