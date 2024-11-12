Government of Canada announces more than $1.4 million to help preserve marine resources and support the fishing industry in the Magdalen Islands

CAP-AUX-MEULES, QC, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The fishing industry is an essential pillar of the economy and culture of the Magdalen Islands. In the face of significant environmental change, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) is demonstrating innovation that will make our marine ecosystems more resilient and our coastal communities thrive.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced funding for multiple projects that will support the local industry. Projects will help fight against the spread of aquatic invasive species, protect our species at risk, and support Quebec's fishing industry.

First, Minister Lebouthillier joined the Government of Quebec to announce more than $1.1 million in funding for six projects in the Magdalen Islands under the Quebec Fisheries Fund. The Government of Canada will contribute $783,131, while the Government of Quebec will contribute $335,628. This funding will help create opportunities and improve the market value of sustainably harvested, high-quality fish and seafood in Quebec.

Minister Lebouthillier also announced the signing of a three-year $500,000 agreement with the Comité Zone d'Intervention Prioritaire (ZIP) des Îles-de-la-Madeleine under the Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Fund. This agreement will mobilize initiatives to combat the spread of aquatic invasive species in the Magdalen Islands, including green crab and yellow tunicate.

Finally, the Minister announced the signing of a two-year contribution agreement worth over $168,000 with the Centre de recherche sur les milieux insulaires et maritimes (CERMIM), aimed at protecting right whales and species at risk in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, through the recovery of ghost fishing gear. The CERMIM will also create a program to educate fish harvesters about hazards caused by abandoned, lost or discarded fishing gear.

"Today, we are announcing significant support for the fishing industry in the Magdalen Islands. The investments made under the Quebec Fisheries Fund, combined with the agreements signed with CERMIM and the Comité ZIP des Îles-de-la-Madeleine, will enable industry stakeholders and fish harvesters to innovate and adapt to challenges. Together, let's build a solid future for generations to come."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The fisheries sector is a priority for your government. Fisheries and aquaculture businesses are part of the maritime regions DNA, and contribute to their economy and dynamism. The support announced today is a leverage that will promote their development and competitiveness. I wish them the greatest of success."

André Lamontagne, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, and Minister responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region

Quebec Fisheries Fund

To date, 175 projects have received a total of $26.5 million from the Quebec Fisheries Fund.

from the Quebec Fisheries Fund. Launched in 2019, the QFF supports projects in the areas of innovation, scientific partnerships, commercial fisheries, aquaculture, and seafood harvesting and processing.

Comité Zone d'Intervention Prioritaire des Île-de-la-Madeleine

The Committee is a non-profit environmental organization.

Its role is to promote knowledge of the St. Lawrence and to encourage local initiatives to protect, restore, conserve and enhance its uses and resources.

Centre de recherche sur les milieux insulaires et maritimes

The Center, affiliated with the Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR), focuses on applied research and innovation in island and maritime contexts.

(UQAR), focuses on applied research and innovation in island and maritime contexts. The Center uses state-of-the-art equipment and collaborates with various partners to develop solutions adapted to local challenges and promote sustainable development.

