BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's prosperity depends on infrastructure that allows for efficient, reliable and safe travel. That's why the Government of Canada is investing in trade and transportation to unlock new export opportunities and to build a more resilient, diversified economy for all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and the Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade, announced two trade infrastructure funds. Supported by $6 billion over seven years through Budget 2025, these investments will help build the infrastructure Canada needs to unlock access to new global markets, while also doubling non-U.S. exports. Over the next decade, the funds could help generate $300 billion more in exports. These funds will be delivered by Transport Canada in partnership with the Canada Infrastructure Bank, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and National Defence.

These new funds will strengthen Canada's trade corridors across ports, rail, and roads, ensuring Canadian products move efficiently to global markets. This includes:

The $5 billion Trade Diversification Corridors Fund, which is intended to strengthen Canada's trade corridors across ports, rail, and roads, ensuring Canadian products move efficiently to global markets;

The $1 billion Arctic Infrastructure Fund to support dual-use – civilian / community and defence – transportation projects that reinforce Canada's sovereignty, enable regional economic development, and connect Northern and Indigenous communities.

"Canada is building the trade and transportation corridors of tomorrow. These infrastructure investments will create skilled, well-paid jobs, strengthen regional economies, and help Canadian businesses get their goods to new markets. They're smart, strategic commitments to Canada's long-term economic resilience and sovereignty."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"This investment is a cornerstone of Canada's mission to double our non-U.S. exports over the next decade. By expanding our export capacity and building modern trade corridors, we're connecting Canadian businesses to fast-growing and reliable global markets. It strengthens the routes that move our critical minerals, clean technologies, agri-food, and manufactured goods, ensuring Canadian products reach the world faster and more competitively -- while advancing our climate goals and delivering real economic growth at home."

The Honourable Maninder Sidhu

Minister of International Trade

