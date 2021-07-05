University of Manitoba (Digital Agriculture) is receiving $2,499,565 to advance agricultural research and training capacity for students in collaboration with industry partners. This will be supported through the development and adoption of Digital Smart Farm technology, while maximizing knowledge transfer from academia to industry. This project also has funding from partners with interests in crop and soil management, sustainability, and precision agriculture in Western Canada . The total project cost is $5,005,971 .





The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening regional innovation ecosystems by supporting collaboration between academia and industry, resulting in maximum sector growth. These investments are expected to result in increased industry/academic partnerships, research and development expenditures, Highly Qualified Personnel (HQP) trained, and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) assisted.

"Strong regional economies are essential for Canada's success and sustainability – this is why the Government of Canada is making strategic investments across the West. Our government recognizes that collaboration between academia and industry is key to sector advancement, increased domestic and export sales, and the training of highly qualified personnel. We will support this collaboration and build back better.

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"This is a clear demonstration of the Government of Canada prioritizing an important relationship between industry and universities. The transfer of knowledge between academia and industry play a crucial role in the growth of regional ecosystems. Supporting the next generation of highly trained professionals helps Western Canada grow and compete."

– Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency)

"We are excited to work with the many partners on these two new projects that will advance agricultural innovation and take research from lab to market, both providing experiential training opportunities for students and advancing industry innovation. I congratulate the two project team leads on their innovative approaches to advancing technology in Manitoba."

– Dr. Digvir Jayas, Vice-President (Research and International) and Distinguished Professor, University of Manitoba

