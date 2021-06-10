Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), announced $2,426,483 in repayable funding for three projects under the Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program.

Permission Click Inc. received $1,565,783 to expand their digital records management and approval processes platform across North America .

received to expand their digital records management and approval processes platform across . TRAINFO Corporation received $460,700 to export their train crossing technologies and services to US markets.

received to export their train crossing technologies and services to US markets. Global Drain Technologies Inc. received $400,000 to integrate advanced production capacity into their commercial drain manufacturing business.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises. Investments like these help make a positive impact on increased productivity, growth, and the ability to compete in the global marketplace. These investments are also expected to increase export sales, business revenue growth, and create 29 new jobs.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to investing in businesses across the West because we recognize that strong regional economies are essential for Canada's success and sustainability. Our regional development agencies are here to help businesses and innovators grow and create highly qualified jobs, so that our economy and communities can thrive for generations to come."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"These investments demonstrate the Government of Canada's commitment to support local efforts for businesses to grow and become more competitive both at home and abroad. The unique products and technologies delivered by these companies are examples of the diversity of the western Canadian economy."

– Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency)

"The WD BSP Program has helped Permission Click tackle the incredible amount of opportunity we see in the market for workflow automation in, for example, schools from kindergarten to Grade 12 (K-12). We will be investing in sales and marketing expansion 'ahead of the curve' to grow on an accelerated timeline"

– Chris Johnson, CEO and Co-founder, Permission Click Inc.

"Every three hours there is an accident at a rail crossing in North America and 1 in 30 first responder trips are impacted by blocked crossings. TRAINFO has developed innovative smart city technologies to solve these problems and has installed them in over a dozen Canadian and US cities. We are excited to partner with WD's BSP Program to accelerate our growth and implement our life saving solutions in cities around the world."

– Garreth Rempel, CEO and Co-founder, TRAINFO Corp.

"Water, once an abundant natural resource, is becoming a more precious commodity due to environmental impacts and overuse. Global Drain Technologies has a focused mission - to make the world safer one drain at a time. Partnering with WD was an important step as we implement "the factory of the future" and enhancing our lineup of manufactured drainage solutions."

- Tyler Gompf CEO and Co-founder Global Drain Technologies

