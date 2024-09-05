Government of Canada announces investment to support training in the skilled trades in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The demand for skilled tradespeople is expected to remain strong as the economy continues to grow. Smart investments are needed to support Canadians in taking up apprenticeship training now, and to help them start careers in the skilled trades. That's why the Government of Canada is making investments to attract more young people, women and other equity-deserving groups to these rewarding and in-demand jobs.

Today, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, announced more than $1.1 million in funding for three projects under the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy's Investments in Training Equipment stream. These projects, which result from a call for proposals launched in 2023, bolster training through the purchase of equipment and materials.

Northern Alberta Institute of Technology is receiving $886,683 to purchase equipment for apprentices in the construction, manufacturing and transportation sectors.

to purchase equipment for apprentices in the construction, manufacturing and transportation sectors. Portage College is receiving $131,979 to acquire equipment for the welding trade, such as components for different booths and units.

to acquire equipment for the welding trade, such as components for different booths and units. One Beauty Grande Prairie Inc. is receiving $149,980 to upgrade its training curriculum with equipment for the hairstylist trade.

Funding under the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy's Investments in Training Equipment stream aims to improve the quality of training for apprentices in Red Seal trades. This funding stream was formerly part of the Union Training and Innovation Program.

The Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy is the Government's response to the skilled trades workforce's most pressing needs, including addressing barriers to people entering the skilled trades, addressing the housing crisis and increasing net-zero construction.

The Government of Canada invests nearly $1 billion annually in apprenticeship supports through grants, loans, tax credits, Employment Insurance benefits during in-school training, project funding, and support for the Red Seal Program to help build a robust skilled trades workforce for the future that is inclusive, certified and productive.

Quotes

"We will solve the housing crisis by training the next generation of skilled tradespeople. Today's announcement is all about providing equipment and jobs and pushing businesses forward—one project at a time."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault

"Investments in post-secondary apprenticeship training equipment from programs such as the Union Training and Innovation Program are vital for training the skilled trades professionals of today and the future. Today's announced funding allowed us to purchase equipment that will be used across the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology's apprenticeship programs in construction, machining, automotive and transportation, including a new 70 metric ton all-terrain crane."

– Laura Jo Gunter, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology

Quick facts

Since the start of the Union Training and Innovation Program in 2017, the Government of Canada has invested nearly $305 million in grants and contributions funding under this program.

has invested nearly in grants and contributions funding under this program. Budget 2024 and Canada's Housing Plan have charted a path to building 3.87 million new homes by 2031. This means that Canada needs to hire and train thousands of new skilled tradespeople who can help build these homes.

Housing Plan have charted a path to building 3.87 million new homes by 2031. This means that needs to hire and train thousands of new skilled tradespeople who can help build these homes. According to BuildForce Canada, the construction industry needs to recruit 351,800 new workers by 2033. This need is driven predominantly by the expected retirement of 263,400 workers (21% of the 2023 labour force).

To help address the growing need for skilled trades workers, Budget 2024 announced the Government's intention to deliver a $90 million investment for the Apprenticeship Service to support small and medium-sized employers in creating placements for apprentices and $10 million for the Skilled Trades Awareness and Readiness program to encourage Canadians to explore and prepare for careers in the skilled trades.

investment for the Apprenticeship Service to support small and medium-sized employers in creating placements for apprentices and for the Skilled Trades Awareness and Readiness program to encourage Canadians to explore and prepare for careers in the skilled trades. The Government of Canada also supports apprentices financially as they progress through their technical training. Apprentices can access Employment Insurance benefits during technical training and can access up to $20,000 in interest-free Canada Apprentice Loans as well as apprenticeship grants of up to $4,000 .

also supports apprentices financially as they progress through their technical training. Apprentices can access Employment Insurance benefits during technical training and can access up to in interest-free Canada Apprentice Loans as well as apprenticeship grants of up to . Canada.ca/skilled-trades provides Canadians with information about what the skilled trades are, how to become a tradesperson and what financial supports are available to them while in training.

Associated links

Backgrounder: Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy – Investments in Training Equipment

About the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy

Union Training and Innovation Program

Budget 2024

Canada.ca/skilled-trades

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Mathis Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, [email protected], 343-573-1846; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]