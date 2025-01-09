Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced funding to support the Manitoba Métis Federation on the revitalization of the Michif language for the Red River Métis.

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Treaty One territory and the National Homeland of the Red River Métis

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples in their efforts to reclaim, revitalize, maintain, and strengthen their languages.

Today, Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced an investment totalling more than $15.3 million over five years starting in 2023-2024, to the Manitoba Métis Federation to support the revitalization efforts of the Michif language. Taleeb Noormohamed made the announcement on behalf of Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This contribution is part of the new jointly developed funding models introduced in 2023-2024, as part of the Government's ongoing efforts to work collaboratively with First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples to fully implement the Indigenous Languages Act. The new Indigenous language funding model was specifically designed to provide greater First Nations, Inuit and Métis control over funding decisions, establish long-term funding agreements, and better respond to the unique needs of their communities. This approach aligns with the Indigenous Languages Act, which recognizes that First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples are best positioned to lead the reclamation, revitalization, maintenance, and strengthening of their languages.

This new approach directly allocates the funds to the Manitoba Métis Federation, allowing them to implement a language strategy that addresses their unique priorities and redistribute resources to Red River Métis organizations and community groups.

These investments and this funding model represent important steps forward in supporting the Manitoba Métis Federation's commitment to take charge of their own linguistic revitalization efforts, enabling them to honour and preserve their rich heritage.

Quotes

"This investment in revitalizing the Michif language, coupled with the new funding model, marks a transformative step in our approach to supporting Indigenous language revitalization across Canada. It underscores our commitment to empowering Indigenous communities with the autonomy to lead and effectively implement their own language strategies, fully aligned with the Indigenous Languages Act."

— Hon. Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Manitoba Métis Federation has been at the forefront of efforts to safeguard and promote the Michif language. These funds will support a series of strategic initiatives and community-driven projects that are essential for revitalizing and enhancing the rich linguistic heritage of the Red River Métis."

— Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Michif language is critically endangered, and it is our responsibility, as the National Government of the Red River Métis, to preserve and revitalize it. In the past, our Elders were shamed in schools for speaking it, which actively discouraged their use of Michif, and harmed their ability and willingness to pass it down to younger generations. This damage to our language transmission was ongoing for several generations, and the work of revitalizing Michif will also take generations. This is the language of our Ancestors and of our Nation, and there is no doubt in my mind that the Red River Métis are the most invested in restoring Michif to our people."

—Andrew Carrier, Minister of French and Michif Language Protection, Manitoba Métis Federation

Quick Facts

The Red River Métis are a distinct Nation and People, and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba. The MMF signed the Manitoba Métis Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Agreement with Canada at Upper Fort Garry on July 6, 2021. The agreement provided immediate recognition of the MMF as the democratically elected Government of the Red River Métis.

For the Manitoba Métis Federation, the investments from this new funding model will support the implementation of a language strategy that emphasizes community engagement, capacity building, and the development of essential language resources and educational programs. Initial efforts will focus on enhancing community awareness in collaboration with educational institutions and establishing a governance framework with a dedicated department for overseeing the Indigenous language portfolio. Furthermore, the Manitoba Métis Federation will redistribute part of these funds to local Red River Métis organizations, enabling them to actively participate in efforts to revitalize and strengthen the Michif language.

The Indigenous Languages Act received Royal Assent on June 21, 2019. The Government is working collaboratively with Indigenous Peoples to fully implement the Indigenous Languages Act.

To ensure the vibrancy of Indigenous cultures and languages for generations to come, Budget 2024 provided $225 million over five years, starting in 2024-25, with $45 million per year ongoing to Canadian Heritage, in support of continuing to implement the Indigenous Languages Act.

Associated LInks

Manitoba Metis Federation

Indigenous Languages Act

Indigenous Languages

International Decade of Indigenous Languages

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Charles Thibault-Béland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]; Kat Patenaude, Media Relations Advisor, Manitoba Métis Federation, 204-801-7710, [email protected]