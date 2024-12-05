Its project will maintain, advance and expand world-leading Canadian science focused on plant-based vaccine production

QUÉBEC, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing in a robust, dynamic and resilient life sciences ecosystem capable of responding to current and future health emergencies. Since March 2020, over $2.2 billion has been invested to strengthen domestic biomanufacturing capabilities and help keep Canadians healthy and safe.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced a federal contribution of $40 million through the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) to support Aramis Biotechnologies' $80 million project to advance plant-based vaccines and therapeutics and to proceed with the development of a next-generation influenza vaccine.

Aramis Biotechnologies, which is headquartered in Québec, is seeking to advance plant-based vaccines and therapeutics against influenza and other diseases, leveraging and improving upon Medicago's world-leading technology platform. Medicago, a former Québec-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in plant-based vaccine production, was the first and only Canadian-based company to develop and receive Health Canada authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine. Medicago ceased operations in February 2023 after its parent company, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, initiated an orderly wind-down of the company.

In December 2023, Aramis secured Medicago's key assets, including its technology platform, intellectual property and fully equipped pilot biomanufacturing facility, with the goal of further developing plant-based vaccine production in Canada. This SIF investment will support Aramis's process optimization and research and development activities so the company can continue to retain, improve and expand on this made-in-Canada science and technology platform. This investment will also support this new, fully Canadian-owned company in creating and maintaining at least 80 well-paying jobs.

The investment in Aramis marks another significant step forward in the implementation of Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy. This project signifies an important opportunity to retain and continue to improve upon a leading made-in-Canada vaccine platform, strengthening the domestic vaccine technologies pipeline and building complementary capabilities that will ensure that Canada is well prepared to face future health emergencies.

Quotes

"I am pleased to announce that today's investment in Aramis Biotechnologies will see our commitment come to fruition, with Aramis as the new pioneer of a world-leading vaccine technology platform that has the potential to contribute to Canada's pandemic preparedness and health security goals, complementing other investments made to secure the health and well-being of Canadians now and into the future."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Quebec is emerging as a global innovation hub for the biomanufacturing and life sciences sector. Today's investment complements others we've made to support this leading innovation ecosystem and to expand capabilities in vaccine technologies both in Quebec and across Canada. Our investment in Aramis Biotechnologies' project to advance this made-in-Canada innovation will increase our domestic ability to protect Canadians against future pandemics and other health emergencies. It will also help boost the entire life sciences ecosystem in Canada and add well-paying jobs for the Quebec City region at a cutting-edge employee-led company. The employees of Aramis believe strongly in this project, which is why they have invested $10 million of their own money, and our government is proud to partner with such passionate and committed owners."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"We are excited to initiate the first steps in further developing a next-generation plant-based platform. At Aramis, we aim to deliver a differentiated seasonal influenza vaccine to address a critical unmet need. Our employees are strongly committed to collective success, investing $10 million over three years. Additionally, we have secured $20 million from private Canadian investors to strategically maintain the know-how and the flexible capacity of this vaccine production technology in Canada. Our close partnership with the Government of Canada will also facilitate access to an advanced vaccine platform for pandemic response. By leveraging cutting-edge plant-based technology, we strive to enhance vaccine accessibility and efficacy, ensuring better preparedness and protection for all Canadians."

– Frédéric Ors, CEO of Aramis Biotechnologies

Quick facts

The federal government's $40 million contribution supports Aramis's research and development activities to optimize the plant-based platform and to proceed with the development of a next-generation influenza vaccine (up to Phase II clinical trials). It will enable Aramis to advance its goal of leveraging Medicago's research and enhancing pandemic preparedness capabilities in Canada.

Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy presents a long-term vision to protect Canadians against future pandemics and other health emergencies and to grow an innovative, competitive domestic life sciences sector.

Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy presents a long-term vision to protect Canadians against future pandemics and other health emergencies and to grow an innovative, competitive domestic life sciences sector. This investment in Aramis will advance the goals of the strategy by retaining and growing specialized skill sets for plant-based vaccine and therapeutics production, strengthening the domestic pipeline of vaccine technologies with an important domestic asset that can complement existing platforms and provide the variety of options needed in the event of a pandemic or health emergency.

The Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) provides major investments in innovative projects that will help grow Canada's economy for the well-being of all Canadians. SIF covers all sectors of the economy and is available to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, with the goal of supporting the Canadian innovation network.

