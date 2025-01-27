Consultations to begin on potential for transfer of Pickering Lands from Transport Canada to Parks Canada boosting conservation efforts, alongside a brand-new park visitor centre

PICKERING, ON, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Rouge National Urban Park is a gem of the Greater Toronto Area. Within one hour's drive of 20 percent of Canada's entire population and accessible by public transit, the park provides unparalleled opportunities for visitors to experience the area's natural, cultural and agricultural heritage, while protecting the habitat of thousands of local plant and animal species.

Today, the Government of Canada announced its intent to transfer the administration of lands with high conservation value from Transport Canada's Pickering Lands to be included in Rouge National Urban Park. This follows 50 years of public advocacy for the conservation of these lands. This important addition of land would vastly boost park conservation. The Government of Canada also announced a $21 million investment to construct a brand-new Rouge National Urban Park visitor, learning and community centre to strengthen visitor experiences.

The Government of Canada is committed to establishing the future use of the land through a consultation process. As part of our commitment to respectful and inclusive decision-making through consultations with Indigenous partners, the Rouge National Urban Parks First Nations Advisory Circle and its members (the seven Williams Treaty Nations, the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Huron-Wendat, and the Six Nations of the Grand River) will be a priority first step.

Further, the Government of Canada recognizes the importance of the Greenbelt in Ontario, and the commitment Rouge National Urban Park has with the agricultural community, to natural conservation, and connecting Canadians to outdoor recreation. The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of Indigenous knowledge and perspectives and removing barriers to access traditional lands. The Government of Canada will work collaboratively with Indigenous partners to ensure the consultations on the future of the lands are conducted thoroughly and meaningfully, and include consultations for other stakeholders, including tenants and leaseholders, as well as the public.

The Rouge National Urban Park's new visitor, learning and community centre will be located near the Toronto Zoo. The building will feature engaging indoor and outdoor spaces and serve as an iconic gateway into the park, welcoming the diverse communities that live in Canada's largest metropolitan area. The construction tendering process included a robust Indigenous Participation Plan that incentivized economic benefit commitments to local Indigenous businesses connected to the ten partnering First Nations that make up Rouge National Urban Park's First Nations Advisory Circle. The contract includes initiatives that will promote employment opportunities and use of suppliers and contractors within local Indigenous communities.

The sustainable design and universally accessible facility will provide exciting opportunities for visitors to discover the Indigenous, natural, cultural and agricultural heritage of the Rouge. Parks Canada worked in close collaboration with Indigenous partners on the development of the space, which will include immersive installations and other unique features showcasing a diversity of Indigenous voices and perspectives.

"The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation (MSIFN) look forward to meaningful consultation with Parks Canada on ecological protections and enhancements for lands in the Duffins Creek watershed. This includes approaches to co-management of these lands and a First Nation Guardian program. MSIFN and the Williams Treaties communities have deep historic and cultural connection to our treaty territories. We anticipate that this marks the beginning of a productive path forward with Parks Canada on how we can together ensure that the land, water and our treaty rights are respected and protected."

Chief Kelly LaRocca

Chief of Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation

"Today, we announced that we intend to transfer the portion of the land in the Greenbelt of Transport Canada's Pickering Lands to Parks Canada, to be included in Rouge National Urban Park. This follows many years of community advocacy for the conservation of these lands."

Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"Today is a milestone moment in the history of Rouge National Urban Park. We are taking action for everyone who, over 50 years of activism, advocated to properly conserve some of the Pickering Lands slated for an airport. We will engage with Indigenous partners and the public on this important land transfer to Rouge National Urban Park. Visitors can also be excited about a brand-new $21 million visitor centre that will be their gateway into the park. All of this will provide increased opportunities for visitors to Rouge National Urban Park to engage with the outdoors and discover more about the diverse forests, wetlands, meadows, and ecosystems found here."

Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Transferring new park land and a new $21 million visitor centre is the best way to kick off the 10th anniversary of our beloved Rouge National Urban Park. As a Scarborough Member of Parliament, this is incredible news, coming from years of local advocacy, to make sure our home and environment best supports healthy, fair, and vibrant communities. We are committed to the stewardship of these lands and waters and will continue working in true partnership with Indigenous communities on their preservation and use."

Gary Anandasangaree,

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Having spaces where we can enjoy the great outdoors and be active is essential for our physical and mental health and well-being. I am thrilled for those in Durham and beyond to come explore this new park in our backyard."

Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"Today is a truly historic moment for our community. After more than 50 years of tireless advocacy, the dream of conserving the Pickering Lands and the protection of our class one farmland is finally a reality. The economic opportunities for sustainable agriculture to thrive while protecting the surrounding ecology is a model that Rouge National Urban Park has uniquely provided to our region. I am so grateful for everyone's hard work and dedication. We are expanding Rouge National Urban Park to be enjoyed for generations to come."

Jennifer O'Connell

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs (Cybersecurity)

Rouge National Urban Park currently spans 79 square kilometres in the Greater Toronto Area and is one of the largest urban parks in North America .

and is one of the largest urban parks in . The Pickering Lands form part of the traditional and treaty lands of the Williams Treaty Nations. Geographically located within the Duffins Creek Watershed north of Highway 407, between Markham Road and Brock Road, the majority of the lands are agricultural.

Transport Canada has completed numerous aquatic and terrestrial ecological restoration and improvement projects on the Pickering Lands over the past 15 plus years. Parks Canada will work with them to study and more fully understand each parcel of land included in this proposed transfer.

has completed numerous aquatic and terrestrial ecological restoration and improvement projects on the Pickering Lands over the past 15 plus years. Parks will work with them to study and more fully understand each parcel of land included in this proposed transfer. In November 2024 , Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) approved the disposition of approximately 119 hectares of TRCA lands to Parks Canada for the potential expansion of Rouge National Urban Park in the City of Pickering and the Regional Municipality of Durham . Parks Canada is working with TRCA and continuing consultations with First Nations partners on any potential effects that adding these lands to the park may have on First Nations' current and traditional activities.

, and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) approved the disposition of approximately 119 hectares of TRCA lands to Parks Canada for the potential expansion of Rouge National Urban Park in the and the Regional Municipality of . Parks is working with TRCA and continuing consultations with First Nations partners on any potential effects that adding these lands to the park may have on First Nations' current and traditional activities. Within one hour's drive of 20 percent of Canada's population and accessible by public transit, the park provides unprecedented opportunities for visitors to experience natural, cultural and agricultural heritage.

population and accessible by public transit, the park provides unprecedented opportunities for visitors to experience natural, cultural and agricultural heritage. The park lies at the northern edge of the Carolinian Life Zone, a type of forest ecosystem that supports a rich diversity of life. Since 2015, more than 300,000 native trees, perennials, shrubs, and aquatic plants have been planted throughout Rouge National Urban Park.

Rouge National Urban Park is home to 1,700 species, including more than 1,000 plant species, 247 bird species, 73 fish species, 44 mammal species, and 27 reptile and amphibian species.

