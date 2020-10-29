Cape George Lighthouse is a charming, two-story, square tapered wooden tower with a superimposed gallery and surmounted by a square red metal lantern. Situated on a pebble beach, overlooking the largest section of Bras d'Or Lake, the 8.2 metres (27 feet) tall lighthouse is a well-known landmark for mariners. The Annandale Rear Range Lighthouse is a beautifully tapered, wooden tower that guided vessels into the Boughton River from the Northumberland Strait. It is the tallest range lighthouse on Prince Edward Island, standing at 19.8 metres (65 feet). The lighthouses – with their remote surroundings and long tradition of light-keeping – reinforce their coastal maritime settings and remain valued symbols of their communities.

With these new designations, a total of 102 lighthouses in eight provinces have now been protected under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act. They include some of country's most architecturally and historically significant lighthouses, including Triple Island in British Columbia, Île du Pot à l'Eau-de-Vie in Quebec, and Cape Spear in Newfoundland and Labrador, and are treasured symbols of our country's maritime heritage.

The Government of Canada continues to work in close collaboration with community groups and other levels of government to facilitate the designation of heritage lighthouses and ensure their protection for the benefit and enjoyment of generations to come. Designations under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act are made by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada.

"Heritage lighthouses in Canada have played a crucial role in keeping mariners safe. They also serve as symbols of our communities and contribute to the local economy as tourism attractions. The Government of Canada is committed to protecting these cultural landmarks of our maritime heritage for future generations."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Constructed in 1950 to replace the original lighthouse established in 1875, the Cape George Lighthouse is a well-known landmark for mariners navigating St. Peter's Inlet from Bras d'Or Lake. It has a long tradition of light-keeping, with the Murray family tending to the light for 94 years, until it was automated in 1969. Located approximately one hour by car from Sydney, Nova Scotia, the isolated setting of the lighthouse remains largely unaltered, reinforcing the local maritime character of its rural environment.

The Annandale Rear Range Lighthouse was constructed in 1901 to replace the original 1898 lighthouse which was destroyed by a gale in 1900. Its unusually tall height and slender profile make it the tallest range light on Prince Edward Island. Though now decommissioned, the lighthouse is valued by the community of Annandale, situated on the eastern side of Juniper Point. It is located approximately one hour by car from Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

Among the 102 designated heritage lighthouses, 43 are managed by the federal government and 59 are managed by new, non-federal owners, including Cape George Lighthouse and Annandale Rear Range Lighthouse.

The Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act was established in 2010 to protect lighthouses owned by the federal government that have significant heritage value. The Act protects the heritage character of designated lighthouses and requires that they be reasonably maintained.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history in Canada. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

