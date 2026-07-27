Government of Canada invests in gun violence prevention in New Westminster, British Columbia

NEW WESTMINSTER, BC, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada is taking action to protect Canadians from gun and gang violence. A key part of that action is providing direct support to communities throughout the country.

Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, announced up to $1.04 million in funding to support gun and gang violence prevention in New Westminster, British Columbia.

This federal investment is made through the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF), which provides funding to municipalities and Indigenous communities to support locally designed prevention and intervention initiatives that address the root causes of gun and gang violence. The goal is to provide children, youth and young adults with opportunities that will help guide them away from gangs and guns, strengthen community connections and make communities safer.

No single program or initiative can tackle the challenge of gun violence on its own. That is why the BSCF is one of the many elements in the Government's comprehensive plan to keep Canadians safe. The BSCF enables communities to implement targeted, community-based approaches that support youth who are involved in, or at risk of becoming involved in, gangs and violence.

Quotes

"This type of investment is key to tackling the root causes of crime, by giving vulnerable young people real opportunities and a better chance for long-term success. The funding we are announcing today will support the New Westminster community in its fight to end gun and gang violence and build a safer community for everyone."

--The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Creating a safer community starts long before a crime is committed. This investment will help New Westminster strengthen local prevention and intervention programs that support young people, build resilience, and create pathways to opportunity. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for recognizing the importance of community-based solutions that address the root causes of gun and gang violence and help keep the neighbourhoods safe for everyone."

-- Patrick Johnstone, Mayor of New Westminster

Quick Facts

In March 2026, the Government of Canada announced renewed support of the BSCF providing $157.5 million over the next three years. The renewal builds on the $250 million announced in March 2022, providing funding to municipalities and Indigenous communities where it is needed most across Canada.

Municipalities and Indigenous communities were selected for BSCF funding based on the nature and severity of crime in their jurisdiction.

The Government of Canada has invested $1.5 billion over the past 10 years to strengthen law enforcement and gang prevention programs, most notably the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun Violence and the BSCF, to help stop gun crime and gang violence before it starts.

The BSCF complements ongoing funding and programs offered through the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence, such as the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund and the Youth Gang Prevention Fund.

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Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]