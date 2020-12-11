Government of Canada announces funding to support 16 economic development projects in northern Manitoba

Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), announced more than $1.1 million in funding through Western Economic Diversification Canada and the Churchill and Region Economic Development (CRED) Fund. These 16 projects represent a wide-range of initiatives and are located across northern Manitoba, including the Town of Churchill, the City of Thompson, and the Kivalliq region of Nunavut. They strengthen communities across the region and create jobs for people in the area.

Federal support for Churchill and Region Economic Development (CRED) Fund makes a local impact

CRED was established in 2016 in response to the economic instability facing the town of Churchill and other communities along the rail line. The $7.3 million fund encourages short- and long-term sustainable economic development and the diversification of local economies. It facilitates economic adjustment, and enables collaboration and partnerships, leading to greater economic stability in the region. Local participation comes from third-party delivery of CRED funds through Community Futures Manitoba. An independent management committee ensures that decisions are made by business and community leaders from northern Manitoba.

City of Thompson – Thompson Region Fire Paramedic Program $ 153,000.00 World Trade Centre Winnipeg – Kivalliq Chamber of Commerce AGM $ 2,122.05 Community Futures North Central Development – Snowmobile Project Phase II $ 69,495.00 Ma Mow We Tak Friendship Centre – Kitchen Expansion Project $ 51,350.00 Mahihkan Bus Lines - Shuttle Bus Expansion Project $ 92,424,00 Nekoté Limited Partnership – Business Phase III $ 89,062.00 UCN Workforce Development Centre – Class 1 Training Project $ 33,860.00 Town of Churchill – Training to Employment Extension $ 23,290.00 Churchill Northern Studies Centre – Rocket Greens Phase II $ 55,081.00 CMF Holdings – Winter Weather Testing Site Expansion $ 80,000.00 Thompson Chamber of Commerce – Winter Weather Testing Centre of Excellence $ 125,500.00 One North – Business Plan Development $ 35,000.00 Shamattawa First Nation - Solar Project $ 85,000.00 Project Nunavut – Kivalliq-Churchill-Winnipeg Fresh Food Corridor $ 39,864.93 One House Many Nations – Sustainable Housing Development $ 97,000.00 Town of Churchill – AIRPort Phase II $ 75,000.00 TOTAL PROJECT FUNDING $1,107,048.98

Quotes

"Strong regional economies are essential for Canada's success and sustainability. The CRED fund is a valued tool in the effort to drive economic growth. Thank you to all involved in delivering the CRED fund – your work paves the way for long-term economic success of Churchill and the surrounding area."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, MP for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the economic stability of northern Manitoba. This funding is a positive step to diversifying and sustaining the economy. It shows that CRED is making a difference in helping these resilient business owners, community leaders, and families grow our economy."

– Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"Community Futures Manitoba has been proud to stand with the federal government in supporting small businesses in the Churchill region. It's been rewarding knowing that the businesses and projects supported through the CRED fund are stronger through our efforts and better prepared to make it through these challenging times."

– Jason Denbow, Executive Director, Community Futures Manitoba and Community Futures Saskatchewan

Quick facts

and other communities along the Hudson's Bay Rail Line following the suspension of grain exports at the Port and subsequent reduction of rail service. The CRED fund was created to respond to the economic uncertainty facing the Town of Churchill to encourage the short- and long-term sustainable economic development and diversification of local economies, facilitate economic adjustment, and enable collaboration and partnerships, leading to enterprise opportunities.

Associated links

