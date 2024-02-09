Government of Canada announces funding to strengthen the pulse sector and mitigate climate change

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is the largest exporter of pulses in the world, shipping a significant amount of dry peas, lentils, beans and chickpeas to over 120 countries every year—making the pulse industry a key driver of the Canadian economy.

To further strengthen Canada's pulse industry, today, Ben Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced up to $11,017,979 to Pulse Canada. This funding is provided through the AgriScience Program – Clusters Component, an initiative under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

Through research, the Cluster will help address challenges in production which will result in reduced nitrogen fertilizer consumption across crop rotations, lower greenhouse gas emissions, increased carbon sequestration, lower disease risks and increased profits for farmers.

Expected outcomes of the Cluster research include:

Supporting the Government of Canada's 2030 and 2050 climate targets by developing new management practices for reduced fertilizer or fungicide applications.

2030 and 2050 climate targets by developing new management practices for reduced fertilizer or fungicide applications. Contributing to a sustainable and profitable future for pulse growers by developing new varieties to improve production efficiency, protein yield and profitability.

Helping industry achieve goals associated with development of pulse varieties resistant to disease and resilient to environmental stress.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has partnered with Prairies Economic Development Canada and other government departments in support of the Green Prairie Economy. This investment is an example of the commitment to supporting businesses and communities across the Prairie provinces and seizing new opportunities to grow Canada's globally competitive economy sustainably.

Quotes

"Canadian pulse farmers are vitally important to our economy. This investment will bring together the top experts in pulse growing and research from across the Prairies to improve the competitiveness and sustainability of the sector for generations to come."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"People living on the Prairies have a long history of cooperation and know that realizing the full value of a net zero future will be possible when partners come together with shared purpose and draw upon local assets and strengths across our region. No one government, industry, or organization can do it alone. Investments like this one, supporting the Green Prairie Economy, are a step towards our goal to transition to a stronger, sustainable economic future together."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Here in Manitoba and across Canada, the pulse industry is strong and growing thanks to increased demand for plant proteins around the world. This new research cluster brings together industry and our science communities to focus on projects that will move the pulse industry forward and help pulse farmers keep their operations sustainable and successful."

- Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Advisor for Water and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"I'm happy to announce the significant investment our government is making to support research and development in the pulse sector. This support will help farmers improve their pulse crops, be better positioned to adapt to a changing industry and face production challenges head-on."

- Ben Carr, Member of Parliament, Winnipeg South Centre

"Canada is a world leader in sustainable pulse production and exportation. These investments in research from the Government of Canada, matched by our sector, will help enhance our resiliency to meet the growing global demand for sustainably grown, high quality pulses and ingredients while making a positive impact on our environment and economy."

- Kevin Auch, Chair, Pulse Canada

Quick Facts

The AgriScience Program, under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, aims to accelerate innovation by providing funding and support for pre-commercial science activities and research that benefits the agriculture and agri-food sector, and Canadians.

The Program addresses challenges and opportunities under three priority areas: climate change and environment, economic growth and development, and sector resilience and societal challenges.

The Program provides funding through two components: Clusters and Projects. Clusters are a suite of research activities aligned with a sector strategy, led by a non-profit sector organization. Projects are stand-alone research activities led by for/not-for-profit organizations.

The application intake period for the Clusters Component is closed, but the application period for the Projects Component is open.

Additional Links

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: For Media: Francis Chechile, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]