CAMBRIDGE, NS, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - An efficient and reliable transportation system is essential to making life more affordable for Canadians and to combat the rising cost of living. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring our supply chains grow the economy and create good, middle-class jobs for Canadians, while ensuring they are resilient and adaptive to the impacts of climate change.

Today, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants, Kody Blois, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced an investment of up to nearly $22 million under the National Trade Corridors Fund, to enable internal trade activities, including agricultural exports, in Annapolis Valley First Nation and in King's County.

One of the project's objectives is to make lands available for potential future development. This effort is expected to support the development of a business park that could attract dozens of local businesses, bringing direct benefits to the economies of Annapolis Valley First Nation and King's County.

The project also involves the construction of a new, grade-separated interchange on Highway 101, with connector roads north (to Brooklyn Street) and south (to Trunk 1 and Waterville Mountain Road). The proposed connection will allow for safer and more efficient movement of vehicles between Highway 101 and the Cambridge area. This means less traffic in residential and school zones.

Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, the Government of Canada continues to make investments to strengthen the country's supply chain, promote economic growth and enhance the opportunities for our businesses to expand into global markets. This represents another long-term commitment to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects to address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion along Canada's trade corridors.

"This investment made through the National Trade Corridors Fund will develop inaccessible lands and support increased trade activities for the Annapolis Valley First Nation and King's County. By making investments to strengthen and support our supply chain, we grow Canada's economy, improve the environment, and make life more affordable for Nova Scotians and Canadians."

"Today's historic investment by the Government of Canada under the National Trade Corridor Fund is so important to many stakeholders. It eases truck traffic on Highway #1 for residential homeowners, improves public safety, while increasing logistical efficiency for the Michelin Plant. It opens opportunities for residential and commercial development for the Municipality of the County of Kings as well as Annapolis Valley First Nation, and I know this be will welcome news for many in the area."

"This is an area of Nova Scotia that routinely experiences delays and heavy truck traffic on secondary roads near schools and residential areas. This new exit will improve travel times and safety and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. As part of a major trade corridor, the project will also support the local, provincial and national economy, while creating business opportunities for the Annapolis Valley First Nation and surrounding communities."

The province of Nova Scotia is also investing more than $25 million towards the interchange and connector roads to be built on Highway 101.

is also investing more than towards the interchange and connector roads to be built on Highway 101. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

, through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . A total of $4.7 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program.

. A total of over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program. Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, Transport Canada is supporting improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade. The National Trade Corridors Fund's Increasing the Fluidity of Canada's Supply Chains call for proposals supports fluid and reliable trade flows between Canada and global markets, as well as internal trade corridors.

