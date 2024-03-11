OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced a federal investment of more than $199,000 to the SOCLES International Centre for Socio-Legal Studies. The Centre will work with the Canadian Practitioners Network for Prevention of Radicalization and Extremist Violence, to create the Transatlantic Network Against Extremism (TransNex).

This initiative will support exchanges between frontline practitioners, subject matter experts and policymakers from Canada and Germany, as well as from the United States and Europe more broadly, to build knowledge and develop new resources for combatting violent extremism. TransNex will be a collaborative network to develop shared solutions tailored to local needs, such as training and tools for practitioners to help them adapt to the evolving threat environment and learn more about effective methods to prevent and counter violent extremism.

This investment is made through Public Safety Canada's Community Resilience Fund (CRF), which supports partnerships and innovation in countering radicalization to violence in Canada and internationally.

Pathways of radicalization to violence are often similar across borders. Through funding for TransNex, the Government of Canada is supporting frontline professionals in collaborating and sharing information and best practices, helping to keep Canadians and Canada's partners around the world safe.

"We need to combat the spread of hatred with every tool at our disposal. By supporting collaboration and knowledge-sharing among professionals in countering radicalization to violence, we are helping strengthen Canada's resilience against emerging threats and increasing our capacity to identify and prevent radicalization to violence in all its forms."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"Preventing and combating group-hatred and grievance based violence is not only a concern for states at the national level. All stakeholders need to stand together to make our societies resilient in the face of anti-democratic and discriminatory convictions. The transatlantic exchange of knowledge and experience enabled by the TransNex project will enhance mutual learning and makes us stronger in the fight against violent extremism."

- Dr. Thomas Meysen, Managing Director, SOCLES International Centre for Socio-Legal Studies

Public Safety's Canada Centre for Community Engagement and Prevention of Violence (Canada Centre) leads the Government of Canada's efforts to counter radicalization to violence, and works with all levels of government, not-for-profit organizations, communities, youth, frontline practitioners, academia, law enforcement, and international organizations.

efforts to counter radicalization to violence, and works with all levels of government, not-for-profit organizations, communities, youth, frontline practitioners, academia, law enforcement, and international organizations. The Community Resilience Fund, led by Public Safety's Canada Centre, provides financial support to organizations working to improve Canada's understanding and capacity to prevent and counter violent extremism.

understanding and capacity to prevent and counter violent extremism. SOCLES International Centre for Socio-Legal Studies is a German interdisciplinary research institute specializing in legal, social, and administrative research, working with international partners to advance expertise and best-practices with a focus on interpersonal violence, child welfare, gender equity, inclusion, family, democracy and societal resilience.

The Canadian Practitioners Network for the Prevention of Radicalization and Extremist Violence (CPN-PREV) is an evidence-based and practitioners-centered network established to support best practices and collaboration among intervention teams, through sustained knowledge mobilization between researchers, practitioners, policymakers, and various community sectors.

