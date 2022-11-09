Projects will improve the capacity of communities to address challenges related to the pandemic faced by Autistic individuals, their families and caregivers.

MONTREAL, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - COVID-19 presented significant challenges to accessing resources for Autistic people and their families and caregivers. Disrupted routines and restricted or reduced access to programming, services, and activities had and continue to have a negative impact. In addition, due to the pandemic many people in Canada, including Autistic people, continue to experience increased stress, anxiety, and depression.

Today, Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced funding of over $1.8 million for four projects aimed at addressing the negative impacts of COVID-19 on Autistic individuals in Quebec.

Spectrum Productions will receive $464,945 to adapt its in-studio programs and services into a nationally scalable virtual hub where Autistic creatives of all levels can engage with an inclusive, diverse and supportive community and access various social and educational training and employment opportunities online. This program offers a unique and innovative way for Autistic individuals to break the isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.





to adapt its in-studio programs and services into a nationally scalable virtual hub where Autistic creatives of all levels can engage with an inclusive, diverse and supportive community and access various social and educational training and employment opportunities online. This program offers a unique and innovative way for Autistic individuals to break the isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. McGill University will receive $470,000 to create an online platform where caregivers of Autistic children can acquire the necessary knowledge, skills and resources to empower children, improving their well-being and functioning. The project will reach low-income populations disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and seek to increase skills and support training to help improve the lives of Autistic individuals, their families and caregivers.





will receive to create an online platform where caregivers of Autistic children can acquire the necessary knowledge, skills and resources to empower children, improving their well-being and functioning. The project will reach low-income populations disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and seek to increase skills and support training to help improve the lives of Autistic individuals, their families and caregivers. The Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Ste-Justine will receive $469,485 to deliver the AUTISME 5SSE (Social Support, Stigma-Free Care, and Experiential Knowledge) project to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the determinants of health of Autistic individuals and their families through social support and reducing barriers to care. The project aims to reduce stigma and to develop social support for people living with autism.





to deliver the AUTISME 5SSE (Social Support, Stigma-Free Care, and Experiential Knowledge) project to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the determinants of health of Autistic individuals and their families through social support and reducing barriers to care. The project aims to reduce stigma and to develop social support for people living with autism. The "Centre d'innovation sociale en agriculture" will receive $442,020 to develop and test the "L'insertion socioprofessionnelle des jeunes adultes présentant un trouble du spectre de l'autisme par l'agroalimentaire" program. The program will support young, Autistic adults enter the workforce in the agrifood industry. This project aims to serve as a model that could help thousands of Autistic individuals enter the workforce and become financially independent.

Projects funded through the Autism Spectrum Disorder Strategic Fund will provide opportunities for Autistic individuals, their families and caregivers to access knowledge, resources and skills that are essential to helping Autistic individuals achieve and maintain optimal health and wellbeing.

Quotes

"Our government is working to improve the health and well-being of people on the autism spectrum and support their families and caregivers. To do so, we are committed to working with organizations like the ones announced in Quebec today to help provide community-based autism resources. By easing access to care and important services, we are working towards better support for Autistic individuals, their families and caregivers."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"Our Government is committed to addressing barriers for Autistic individuals when it comes to their health and wellbeing. The pandemic has been a stressful and life-altering experience for many people, and many Autistic Canadians and their families have struggled to access critical services while dealing with social isolation. The projects announced today will make a real difference in the lives of those who need them."

Rachel Bendayan

Member of Parliament for Outremont

"Spectrum Productions is grateful for the support of the Government of Canada to develop our Spectrum Creative Network and provide opportunities for autistic Canadians in film, media production and the arts. The pandemic has significantly impacted Canada's creative and cultural economy, especially the lives, practice, sense of community, mental health and wellbeing of autistic artists. Through this initiative, we aim to increase accessibility in the creative space, promote wellness, encourage collaboration and community, support self-determination and offer a framework to follow personal creative or professional pathways. By working closely with government, community partners, autistic artists and their families, this project will enable us to meet the needs of autistic creatives with meaningful supports in the long term."

Dan Ten Veen, Director

Spectrum Productions



Quick Facts

Autism (also referred to as autism spectrum disorder or ASD) is a lifelong neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by communication difficulties as well as social and behavioral differences. Each person on the autism spectrum is unique, and the term "spectrum" refers to the wide variation in strengths and challenges.

According to the 2019 Canadian Health Survey on Children and Youth (CHSCY), 1 in 50 (or 2.0%) Canadian children and youth aged 1 to 17 years were diagnosed with autism.

Budget 2018 allocated $20 million over five years to better support the needs of Autistic individuals, their families and caregivers. Of this overall investment, $9.1 million was allocated to establish the Autism Spectrum Disorder Strategic Fund to support community-based projects that pursue innovative program models, help reduce stigma, and integrate health, social and educational components to better serve the complex needs of Autistic Canadians and their families. These four projects are the last to be announced under the Autism Spectrum Disorder Strategic Fund.

over five years to better support the needs of Autistic individuals, their families and caregivers. Of this overall investment, was allocated to establish the Autism Spectrum Disorder Strategic Fund to support community-based projects that pursue innovative program models, help reduce stigma, and integrate health, social and educational components to better serve the complex needs of Autistic Canadians and their families. These four projects are the last to be announced under the Autism Spectrum Disorder Strategic Fund. The Government of Canada is working collaboratively with provinces, territories, families, Indigenous organizations and other stakeholders toward the creation of a national autism strategy to better support Autistic individuals, their families and caregivers.

is working collaboratively with provinces, territories, families, Indigenous organizations and other stakeholders toward the creation of a national autism strategy to better support Autistic individuals, their families and caregivers. On November 15-16, 2022 , the Public Health Agency of Canada is hosting a virtual national autism conference to bring together the views of Autistic Canadians, their families and caregivers, advocates, provinces, territories and Indigenous Peoples towards the development of a national autism strategy.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

For further information: Marie-France Proulx, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations: Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709