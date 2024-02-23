The Government of Canada supports the Africville Museum's travelling exhibit project.

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Nova Scotians of African heritage play a fundamental role in Canada's rich diversity. It is critical that we preserve and share their history. Through its exhibits, the Africville Museum recounts the community's struggles and triumphs in maintaining its ties despite the challenges, while highlighting the injustices it bravely endured.

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, was pleased to announce $24,000 in support for the Africville Museum's travelling exhibit project. She made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

On February 23, Minister Ien visited the Africville Museum. She was joined by the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, and Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament (Halifax). At the event, she confirmed funding for the A Walk Through Africville project, which will allow the museum to acquire a trailer to house and transport this travelling exhibit permanently.

The Government of Canada funding was from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. This travelling exhibit will allow the museum to present Africville's important history to a wider audience beyond its permanent museum space—locally, provincially and beyond.

These investments build on the Government of Canada's commitment to helping Black communities reach their full potential in Canada through the endorsement of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, which runs from 2015 to 2024. The initiative is aimed at combatting anti-Black racism and discrimination, promoting equality and empowering Black Canadians. Since endorsing the UN Decade in 2018, the Government of Canada has committed as much as $860 million to Black-focused initiatives, from racial justice to entrepreneurship to economic dignity.

Earlier this month, the Right Honorable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, announced an extension of Canada's efforts as part of the Decade until 2028, to continue using this framework to make transformative investments in Black-focused initiatives.

"This year, the theme of African Heritage Month in Nova Scotia is, Our Smiles, Our Joy, Our Resilience as African Nova Scotians. This reminds us of the perseverance of Nova Scotians of African origin, who represent more than 50 historical African communities in this province. Their long, deep and complex history deserves to be known. The Africville Museum plays an essential role in preserving and sharing these stories. I invite everyone to visit the museum and learn about the diversity that contributes to our country's vitality."

– The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Africville bears witness to the lasting effects of racism and serves as a powerful reminder of the resilience, culture and contributions of African Nova Scotians to Canada. Since endorsing the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, our government has made unprecedented investments in Black-led solutions to fight anti-Black racism and empower Black Canadians. We extended our efforts as part the Decade in Canada to ensure we continue taking the necessary actions and build on the progress we've made."

– The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"Through initiatives like this travelling exhibit, Africville's story transcends physical boundaries, educating audiences far and wide about the enduring spirit of its people. As we commemorate Africville's heritage, let us also commit to addressing the systemic inequalities that persist today, honouring Africville's legacy through meaningful action towards justice and equity."

– Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament (Halifax)

"The Africville Museum is pleased to be able to share the story of Africville and our exhibit, A Walk Through Africville, with larger and wider audiences, thanks to the support of the Cultural Spaces Fund. Watch for our movable exhibit coming to a town near you."

– Juanita Peters, General Manager, Africville Museum

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

Through its exhibits and projects, the Africville Museum tells the story of the people of Africville. The members of this founding community lived, worked and raised their children on the waterfront of Nova Scotia's Bedford Basin. They faced the indignities of racism with grace and faith.

In 2018, Canada endorsed the UN International Decade for People of African Descent, which runs from 2015 to 2024. Canada became the first country in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development to formally recognize the UN Decade. On February 7, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an extension of the federal government's efforts, within these frameworks, to 2028, to promote equality and empower Black Canadians. Since endorsing the UN Decade in 2018, the Government of Canada has committed as much as $860 million to Black-focused initiatives.

