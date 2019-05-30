Government of Canada announces funding for projects that improve accessibility for persons with disabilities in Quebec

Ensuring Canadians of all abilities have safer, easier access to our public spaces and workplaces.

MONTREAL, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, announced financial support of more than $4 million over two years through the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF) small and mid-sized projects components to over 60 organizations in the province of Quebec.

The announcement took place at the Atwater Library and Computer Centre, one of the organizations to receive EAF support this year. Funding of $608,000 will assist the library with the construction of a ramp, and the installation of an elevator and an automatic door opener, all of which will enable persons with disabilities and limited mobility access the building and its programs and services.

The EAF is a federal grants and contributions program that supports community-based projects across Canada aimed at improving accessibility and safety in public spaces and workplaces. The EAF small and mid-sized projects components provide grants and contributions funding to support construction, renovation or retrofit of facilities or venues, creating more opportunities for persons with disabilities to participate in community activities, programs and services, or access employment opportunities.

Minister Qualtrough also took the opportunity to highlight the federal Budget 2019 investment of $22.8 million over five years, starting in 2019–20, to assist Canada's independent book publishing industry with increasing their production and distribution of books in accessible formats for persons with print disabilities. This will enable more individuals with print disabilities to read and learn, improving their quality of life and opening the door to more opportunities to work and contribute to their own success.

While in Montreal, Minister Qualtrough also spoke at the Canadian Hard of Hearing Educational Conference and Trade Show, where she discussed the importance of developing accessibility standards, planned as part of the implementation of Bill C-81, the proposed Accessible Canada Act.

Bill C-81, which has been adopted by both Houses of Parliament and is currently awaiting Royal Assent, is another concrete step the Government of Canada is taking to break down barriers to accessibility. This proposed legislation is meant to promote broad organizational and cultural change, while proactively identifying, removing and preventing barriers toward the realization of a truly accessible Canada.

Quotes

"Through programs like the Enabling Accessibility Fund, our government is breaking down existing barriers within our public spaces, like our libraries, to create better access for all. We work to ensure we are inclusive by design in everything we do and in everything we invest in. The investment in accessible books announced today reflects this work, as it is about making sure books are born accessible so that persons with disabilities have better opportunities to read and learn. It is also about increasing the production and distribution of books in accessible formats so that more Canadians with disabilities can take advantage of the resources that exist. Our country is at its best and we all benefit when everyone has opportunities to participate on an equal basis. Together, we are building a more accessible and inclusive Canada."

– The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility

"This is a dream come true for the Atwater Library! We are extremely grateful to the Government of Canada for the financial support through the Enabling Accessibility Fund. We are thrilled at the prospect of being able to serve comfortably the many people who now struggle with our long steep stairs, and relieved that we will finally be able to offer access to those with more serious physical disabilities."

– Lynn Verge, Executive Director, Atwater Library and Computer Centre

Quick Facts

Today's EAF announcement includes projects supported under the small and mid-sized projects components of the program.

Budget 2017 provided $77 million over ten years, starting in 2018-19, to expand the activities of the EAF, allowing the program to support even more small and mid-sized projects and to launch the new Youth Innovation Component, so that Canadians of all abilities have better access to their community spaces and workplaces.

of $22.8 million over five years, starting in 2019–20, to assist Canada's independent book publishing industry with increasing their production and distribution of books in accessible formats for persons with print disabilities.

$1 million in 2019–20 to help connect persons with visual impairments to employers of small and medium-sized businesses;

$3 million in 2019–20 to the Centre for Equitable Library Access, to produce new accessible reading materials that will be available through public libraries across Canada ;

$500,000 in 2019–20 towards finding ways to improve the accessibility of electronic payment terminals to enable persons with disabilities to conduct daily activities.

Backgrounder (LINK)

Enabling Accessibility Fund ensures safer, easier access to Quebec public spaces and workplaces

Associated Links

Backgrounder: Enabling Accessibility Fund ensures safer, easier access to Quebec public spaces and workplaces

The Government of Canada will provide financial support for accessibility projects at 69 organizations or municipalities in the province of Quebec, through the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF) small and mid-sized project components. Projects range from retrofitting bathrooms and installing ramps, elevators and automatic door openers to developing sensory-friendly rooms and making playgrounds accessible.

Organization/City

Acti-Sports MRC de Coaticook

Project: Improving accessibility to the Centre Sportif Desjardins

Organization/City

Amalgame Montréal inc.

Project: Installation of an elevator to the second floor, an adapted toilet and a fire wall

Organization/City

Association de Montréal pour la déficience intellectuelle

Project: Improving accessibility to l'Association de Montréal pour la déficience intellectuelle

Organization/City

Atwater Library and Computer Centre

Project: Renovation to facilitate access to the library

Organization/City

Aylmer Facility Limited Partnership (Château Symmes Retirement Residence)

Project: Relax and Rejuvenate in Our Sensory Room

Organization/City

Beacon Hill Swimming Pool Club

Project: Enabling Accessibility to the Beacon Hill Community Pool



Organization/City

Centre communautaire Le Rendez-vous des ainés Laval Inc.

Project: Secure access for our persons with disabilities

Organization/City

Centre Communautaire Notre-Dame Inc.

Project: Universal accessibility, our priority

Organization/City

Centre D'Action Benevole de la Missisquoi Nord

Project: Accessibility ramp at the Maison des Jeunes/Ken Jones Respite Program

Organization/City

Centre d'Action Bénévole de St-Césaire

Project: Accessibility for all

Organization/City

Centre d'Entraide d'Argenteuil

Project: A place for everyone

Organization/City

Centre des beaux-arts Rozynski

Project: Upgrade to the Rozynski art centre- phase 2

Organization/City

Centre Jean Bosco de Maniwaki

Project: Building for the future (operational phase)

Organization/City

Centre multifonctionnel de l'Est Témiscamingue

Project: The proposed project consists of redeveloping two accessible entrances

Organization/City

Clinique coiffure Jafrate Inc.

Project: CONCEPT JAFRATE: Health and well-being for everyone

Organization/City

Club FADOQ de Saint-Ferdinand

Project: Provision of toilets for persons with disabilities

Organization/City

College d'enseignement général & professionnel John Abbott (Cégep John Abbott College)

Project: Transformation of the Casgrain Sports Complex

Organization/City

Comité régional d'éducation pour le développement international de Lanaudière (CRÉDIL)

Project: A space that brings us together

Organization/City

Corporation colombienne Jean-Dolbeau Inc. (Maison du Bel-Âge)

Project: To enter freely

Organization/City

Corporation Les petits frères des Pauvres

Project: An accessable place to fight the isolation of seniors in Trois-Rivières

Organization/City

Corporation Mainbourg

Project: Heated sidewalk for accessibility

Organization/City

Cree Nation of Chisasibi

Project: Public Building Accessibility

Organization/City

Église du Dieu de la Prophétie

Project: Development of the main entrance and construction of an access ramp for persons with disabilities

Organization/City

FADOQ de Saint-Gédéon-de-Beauce

Project: A community hall for everyone

Organization/City

Friendship Circle Québec

Project: Renovation and expansion to facilitate access

Organization/City

Habitations Hestia

Project: Security for tenants and visitors

Organization/City

La Fabrique de la Paroisse de Saint-Sylvain

Project: Access for everyone!

Organization/City

L'Amicale des personnes handicapées physiques de l'Outaouais

Project: Adapted tables

Organization/City

Le Centre polyvalent d'organismes communautaires de Gaspé Inc.

Project: Accessibility for people with reduced mobility-CPOC

Organization/City

Logements de Outaouais

Project: Accessibility, inclusion and well-being of the elderly with reduced mobility

Organization/City

Mount Royal United Church (Eglise Unie Mont-Royal)

Project: MRUC Handicap-Accessible Washroom

Organization/City

Municipalité de Brigham

Project: Project to upgrade and improve the accessibility of City Hall

Organization/City

Municipalité de Compton

Project: Elevator at the municipal library

Organization/City

Municipalité de Frampton

Project: Addition of an elevator to the sports centre

Organization/City

Municipalité de Kazabazua

Project: Accessibility and autonomy

Organization/City

Municipalité de Lacolle

Project: Replacement and/ or upgrading: ramp, railing and automatic door openers

Organization/City

Municipalité de Maddington Falls

Project: Adaptation of municipal facilities and community hall

Organization/City

Municipalité de Nouvelle

Project: Access to a ramp for persons with disabilities

Organization/City

Municipalite de Saint-Camille-de-Lellis

Project: A community hall accessible to everyone (installation of an elevator)

Organization/City

Municipalité de Saint-Denis-de-Brompton

Project: Installation of a lift at the Stardien Arena

Organization/City

Municipalité de Sainte-Christine-d'Auvergne

Project: Access ramp for the municipal pool

Organization/City

Municipalité de Sainte-Justine

Project: Redevelopment of the access ramp to the Gatien-Lapointe room and the library

Organization/City

Municipalité de Saint-Simon-les-Mines

Project: Automatic door operator system

Organization/City

Municipalité de Shigawake

Project: Accessibility for the Shigawake Municipal Hall

Organization/City

Municipalite des Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Project: Universal accessibility of the Jean-Pierre library in Havre-aux-Maisons

Organization/City

Municipalité d'Inverness

Project: Installation of 4 automatic door openers in 2 municipal buildings

Organization/City

Municipalité du Canton de Lingwick

Project: Automatic door opener for the municipal centre

Organization/City

Municipalité d'Upton

Project: Development of an access ramp to the municipal and community building located at 863 Lanoie Street

Organization/City

Municipalité les Cèdres

Project: Community accessibility component

Organization/City

Patro de Charlesbourg Inc.

Project: A park for you !

Organization/City

Patro Roc-Amadour (1978) inc

Project: Accessibility of camp O'Carrefour 2019

Organization/City

Place des Artistes de Farrellton

Project: Ramp Up PAF

Organization/City

Pontiac Agricutural Society

Project: Automatic Accessibility Door Openers

Organization/City

Regroupement des usagers du transport adapté de Sherbrooke métropolitain

Project: Installation of automatic door openers at entrances 187 and 189 Laurier, with door improvements

Organization/City

Residence de la Gappe Facility Limited Partnership (Phase 1 - 4)

Project: Relax and Rejuvenate in Our Sensory Room

Organization/City

Sercovie inc.

Project: Automated door and soundproof sliding wall

Organization/City

Société Alzheimer Outaouais

Project: Automation of the building's exterior doors

Organization/City

Sonshine Community Ministries

Project: Sonshine Cove Accessible Playground

Organization/City

Témabex Inc.

Project: Improved access for persons with reduced mobility and creation of a suitable bathroom

Organization/City

Tennis Canada - Stade Jarry inc. (Stade IGA)

Project: Improving accessibility at the IGA Stadium

Organization/City

Villa Saint-Maurice

Project: Renovation and improvement of the accessibility of the main entrance

Organization/City

Ville de Coaticook

Project: Installation of a lift at the Coaticook arts and culture Pavillion

Organization/City

Ville de La Sarre

Project: Accessibility to the Maison de la culture and other leisure facilities

Organization/City

Ville de Rivière-du-Loup

Project: Recreational and sports infrastructure accessible to all

Organization/City

Ville de Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures

Project: Improved accessibility tools in two community locations

Organization/City

Ville de Saint-Hyacinthe

Project: Improvement of the accessibility of the main entrance to the Desjardins Aquatic Centre

Organization/City

Ville d'Hudson

Project: Handicapped access ramp and automatic doors at the Hudson community centre

Organization/City

Yaldei Shashuim Development Centre

Project: Renovation and improvements to facilitate access to the Yaldei

