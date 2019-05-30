Government of Canada announces funding for projects that improve accessibility for persons with disabilities in Quebec
May 30, 2019, 14:48 ET
Ensuring Canadians of all abilities have safer, easier access to our public spaces and workplaces.
MONTREAL, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, announced financial support of more than $4 million over two years through the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF) small and mid-sized projects components to over 60 organizations in the province of Quebec.
The announcement took place at the Atwater Library and Computer Centre, one of the organizations to receive EAF support this year. Funding of $608,000 will assist the library with the construction of a ramp, and the installation of an elevator and an automatic door opener, all of which will enable persons with disabilities and limited mobility access the building and its programs and services.
The EAF is a federal grants and contributions program that supports community-based projects across Canada aimed at improving accessibility and safety in public spaces and workplaces. The EAF small and mid-sized projects components provide grants and contributions funding to support construction, renovation or retrofit of facilities or venues, creating more opportunities for persons with disabilities to participate in community activities, programs and services, or access employment opportunities.
Minister Qualtrough also took the opportunity to highlight the federal Budget 2019 investment of $22.8 million over five years, starting in 2019–20, to assist Canada's independent book publishing industry with increasing their production and distribution of books in accessible formats for persons with print disabilities. This will enable more individuals with print disabilities to read and learn, improving their quality of life and opening the door to more opportunities to work and contribute to their own success.
While in Montreal, Minister Qualtrough also spoke at the Canadian Hard of Hearing Educational Conference and Trade Show, where she discussed the importance of developing accessibility standards, planned as part of the implementation of Bill C-81, the proposed Accessible Canada Act.
Bill C-81, which has been adopted by both Houses of Parliament and is currently awaiting Royal Assent, is another concrete step the Government of Canada is taking to break down barriers to accessibility. This proposed legislation is meant to promote broad organizational and cultural change, while proactively identifying, removing and preventing barriers toward the realization of a truly accessible Canada.
Quotes
"Through programs like the Enabling Accessibility Fund, our government is breaking down existing barriers within our public spaces, like our libraries, to create better access for all. We work to ensure we are inclusive by design in everything we do and in everything we invest in. The investment in accessible books announced today reflects this work, as it is about making sure books are born accessible so that persons with disabilities have better opportunities to read and learn. It is also about increasing the production and distribution of books in accessible formats so that more Canadians with disabilities can take advantage of the resources that exist. Our country is at its best and we all benefit when everyone has opportunities to participate on an equal basis. Together, we are building a more accessible and inclusive Canada."
– The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility
"This is a dream come true for the Atwater Library! We are extremely grateful to the Government of Canada for the financial support through the Enabling Accessibility Fund. We are thrilled at the prospect of being able to serve comfortably the many people who now struggle with our long steep stairs, and relieved that we will finally be able to offer access to those with more serious physical disabilities."
– Lynn Verge, Executive Director, Atwater Library and Computer Centre
Quick Facts
- Today's EAF announcement includes projects supported under the small and mid-sized projects components of the program.
- Budget 2017 provided $77 million over ten years, starting in 2018-19, to expand the activities of the EAF, allowing the program to support even more small and mid-sized projects and to launch the new Youth Innovation Component, so that Canadians of all abilities have better access to their community spaces and workplaces.
- The EAF received additional funding as part of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. Through this plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
- The Government of Canada is providing $1 million to the National Network for Equitable Library Service in 2019–20 to work on improving the accessibility of e‑books, and to support production of alternate format materials requested by library users.
- Budget 2019 also proposes an investment of:
- of $22.8 million over five years, starting in 2019–20, to assist Canada's independent book publishing industry with increasing their production and distribution of books in accessible formats for persons with print disabilities.
- $1 million in 2019–20 to help connect persons with visual impairments to employers of small and medium-sized businesses;
- $3 million in 2019–20 to the Centre for Equitable Library Access, to produce new accessible reading materials that will be available through public libraries across Canada;
- $500,000 in 2019–20 towards finding ways to improve the accessibility of electronic payment terminals to enable persons with disabilities to conduct daily activities.
Enabling Accessibility Fund ensures safer, easier access to Quebec public spaces and workplaces
Backgrounder: Enabling Accessibility Fund ensures safer, easier access to Quebec public spaces and workplaces
The Government of Canada will provide financial support for accessibility projects at 69 organizations or municipalities in the province of Quebec, through the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF) small and mid-sized project components. Projects range from retrofitting bathrooms and installing ramps, elevators and automatic door openers to developing sensory-friendly rooms and making playgrounds accessible.
Organization/City
Acti-Sports MRC de Coaticook
Project: Improving accessibility to the Centre Sportif Desjardins
Organization/City
Amalgame Montréal inc.
Project: Installation of an elevator to the second floor, an adapted toilet and a fire wall
Organization/City
Association de Montréal pour la déficience intellectuelle
Project: Improving accessibility to l'Association de Montréal pour la déficience intellectuelle
Organization/City
Atwater Library and Computer Centre
Project: Renovation to facilitate access to the library
Organization/City
Aylmer Facility Limited Partnership (Château Symmes Retirement Residence)
Project: Relax and Rejuvenate in Our Sensory Room
Organization/City
Beacon Hill Swimming Pool Club
Project: Enabling Accessibility to the Beacon Hill Community Pool
Organization/City
Centre communautaire Le Rendez-vous des ainés Laval Inc.
Project: Secure access for our persons with disabilities
Organization/City
Centre Communautaire Notre-Dame Inc.
Project: Universal accessibility, our priority
Organization/City
Centre D'Action Benevole de la Missisquoi Nord
Project: Accessibility ramp at the Maison des Jeunes/Ken Jones Respite Program
Organization/City
Centre d'Action Bénévole de St-Césaire
Project: Accessibility for all
Organization/City
Centre d'Entraide d'Argenteuil
Project: A place for everyone
Organization/City
Centre des beaux-arts Rozynski
Project: Upgrade to the Rozynski art centre- phase 2
Organization/City
Centre Jean Bosco de Maniwaki
Project: Building for the future (operational phase)
Organization/City
Centre multifonctionnel de l'Est Témiscamingue
Project: The proposed project consists of redeveloping two accessible entrances
Organization/City
Clinique coiffure Jafrate Inc.
Project: CONCEPT JAFRATE: Health and well-being for everyone
Organization/City
Club FADOQ de Saint-Ferdinand
Project: Provision of toilets for persons with disabilities
Organization/City
College d'enseignement général & professionnel John Abbott (Cégep John Abbott College)
Project: Transformation of the Casgrain Sports Complex
Organization/City
Comité régional d'éducation pour le développement international de Lanaudière (CRÉDIL)
Project: A space that brings us together
Organization/City
Corporation colombienne Jean-Dolbeau Inc. (Maison du Bel-Âge)
Project: To enter freely
Organization/City
Corporation Les petits frères des Pauvres
Project: An accessable place to fight the isolation of seniors in Trois-Rivières
Organization/City
Corporation Mainbourg
Project: Heated sidewalk for accessibility
Organization/City
Cree Nation of Chisasibi
Project: Public Building Accessibility
Organization/City
Église du Dieu de la Prophétie
Project: Development of the main entrance and construction of an access ramp for persons with disabilities
Organization/City
FADOQ de Saint-Gédéon-de-Beauce
Project: A community hall for everyone
Organization/City
Friendship Circle Québec
Project: Renovation and expansion to facilitate access
Organization/City
Habitations Hestia
Project: Security for tenants and visitors
Organization/City
La Fabrique de la Paroisse de Saint-Sylvain
Project: Access for everyone!
Organization/City
L'Amicale des personnes handicapées physiques de l'Outaouais
Project: Adapted tables
Organization/City
Le Centre polyvalent d'organismes communautaires de Gaspé Inc.
Project: Accessibility for people with reduced mobility-CPOC
Organization/City
Logements de Outaouais
Project: Accessibility, inclusion and well-being of the elderly with reduced mobility
Organization/City
Mount Royal United Church (Eglise Unie Mont-Royal)
Project: MRUC Handicap-Accessible Washroom
Organization/City
Municipalité de Brigham
Project: Project to upgrade and improve the accessibility of City Hall
Organization/City
Municipalité de Compton
Project: Elevator at the municipal library
Organization/City
Municipalité de Frampton
Project: Addition of an elevator to the sports centre
Organization/City
Municipalité de Kazabazua
Project: Accessibility and autonomy
Organization/City
Municipalité de Lacolle
Project: Replacement and/ or upgrading: ramp, railing and automatic door openers
Organization/City
Municipalité de Maddington Falls
Project: Adaptation of municipal facilities and community hall
Organization/City
Municipalité de Nouvelle
Project: Access to a ramp for persons with disabilities
Organization/City
Municipalite de Saint-Camille-de-Lellis
Project: A community hall accessible to everyone (installation of an elevator)
Organization/City
Municipalité de Saint-Denis-de-Brompton
Project: Installation of a lift at the Stardien Arena
Organization/City
Municipalité de Sainte-Christine-d'Auvergne
Project: Access ramp for the municipal pool
Organization/City
Municipalité de Sainte-Justine
Project: Redevelopment of the access ramp to the Gatien-Lapointe room and the library
Organization/City
Municipalité de Saint-Simon-les-Mines
Project: Automatic door operator system
Organization/City
Municipalité de Shigawake
Project: Accessibility for the Shigawake Municipal Hall
Organization/City
Municipalite des Îles-de-la-Madeleine
Project: Universal accessibility of the Jean-Pierre library in Havre-aux-Maisons
Organization/City
Municipalité d'Inverness
Project: Installation of 4 automatic door openers in 2 municipal buildings
Organization/City
Municipalité du Canton de Lingwick
Project: Automatic door opener for the municipal centre
Organization/City
Municipalité d'Upton
Project: Development of an access ramp to the municipal and community building located at 863 Lanoie Street
Organization/City
Municipalité les Cèdres
Project: Community accessibility component
Organization/City
Patro de Charlesbourg Inc.
Project: A park for you !
Organization/City
Patro Roc-Amadour (1978) inc
Project: Accessibility of camp O'Carrefour 2019
Organization/City
Place des Artistes de Farrellton
Project: Ramp Up PAF
Organization/City
Pontiac Agricutural Society
Project: Automatic Accessibility Door Openers
Organization/City
Regroupement des usagers du transport adapté de Sherbrooke métropolitain
Project: Installation of automatic door openers at entrances 187 and 189 Laurier, with door improvements
Organization/City
Residence de la Gappe Facility Limited Partnership (Phase 1 - 4)
Project: Relax and Rejuvenate in Our Sensory Room
Organization/City
Sercovie inc.
Project: Automated door and soundproof sliding wall
Organization/City
Société Alzheimer Outaouais
Project: Automation of the building's exterior doors
Organization/City
Sonshine Community Ministries
Project: Sonshine Cove Accessible Playground
Organization/City
Témabex Inc.
Project: Improved access for persons with reduced mobility and creation of a suitable bathroom
Organization/City
Tennis Canada - Stade Jarry inc. (Stade IGA)
Project: Improving accessibility at the IGA Stadium
Organization/City
Villa Saint-Maurice
Project: Renovation and improvement of the accessibility of the main entrance
Organization/City
Ville de Coaticook
Project: Installation of a lift at the Coaticook arts and culture Pavillion
Organization/City
Ville de La Sarre
Project: Accessibility to the Maison de la culture and other leisure facilities
Organization/City
Ville de Rivière-du-Loup
Project: Recreational and sports infrastructure accessible to all
Organization/City
Ville de Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures
Project: Improved accessibility tools in two community locations
Organization/City
Ville de Saint-Hyacinthe
Project: Improvement of the accessibility of the main entrance to the Desjardins Aquatic Centre
Organization/City
Ville d'Hudson
Project: Handicapped access ramp and automatic doors at the Hudson community centre
Organization/City
Yaldei Shashuim Development Centre
Project: Renovation and improvements to facilitate access to the Yaldei
For further information: Contacts, Ashley Michnowski, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, 819-997-5421, ashley.michnowski@canada.ca; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
