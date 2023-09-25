Government of Canada announces funding for Francophone organizations in Ontario on Franco-Ontarian Day

The Government of Canada supports Francophone communities in Ontario on Franco-Ontarian Day.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - In celebration of Franco-Ontarian Day, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, announced more than $3 million in Government of Canada support for official language minority communities in the Ottawa region.

Ontario is home to Canada's largest Francophone community outside Quebec, with more than 500,000 Francophones living throughout the province. The Government of Canada is proud to support these Francophone communities by investing in local organizations that help ensure their vitality and sustainability while improving access to programs and services.

The funding for these organizations, through the Community Life component of the Development of Official-Language Communities Program, supports official language minority communities in creating spaces where members can take part in a variety of activities and programs. With this support, these organizations are able to pursue projects related to important services, educational activities and community infrastructure in official language minority communities.

This support aligns with the government's new Action Plan for Official Languages 2023-2028, which recognizes the important economic, social and cultural contributions of our official languages. The Action Plan supports the development and strengthening of official language minority communities across the country.

For more information on the amount invested in each organization that is part of this announcement, see the backgrounder sheet.

Quotes

"French is a fundamental part of our Canadian identity. By investing in people who showcase Franco-Ontarian culture and the French language in Ontario, we ensure an inclusive and promising future for everyone."

—The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"I am proud of our ongoing commitment to the Franco-Ontarian community. Funding that supports this community's vitality shows our commitment to the vitality of French language and culture in Ontario. This investment strengthens our social fabric and cultural diversity, enriching all of Canada."

—The Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament (Ottawa-Vanier)

"This funding from Canadian Heritage through the Development of Official-Language Communities Program is essential to the development, but also to the maintenance, of Francophone cultural programming at organizations such as the Vanier Museopark. For us, these investments increase the visibility of Franco-Ontarian heritage and offer regular and diverse public programming to a diverse clientele of Francophones while ensuring our sustainability in a minority environment."

—Madeleine Meilleur, Executive Director, Vanier Museopark

Quick Facts

The Development of Official-Language Communities Program enhances the vitality of Canada's English and French-speaking minority communities and supports their development.

English and French-speaking minority communities and supports their development. September 25 marks the date that the Franco-Ontarian flag was first raised at the University of Sudbury in 1975. September 25 recently became Franco-Ontarian Day. The Ontario Parliament unanimously adopted the motion on April 26, 2010 .

marks the date that the Franco-Ontarian flag was first raised at the University of in 1975. recently became Franco-Ontarian Day. The Ontario Parliament unanimously adopted the motion on . The province's largest Francophone population is in Eastern Ontario . Almost two-thirds of the province's Francophones live in Eastern and Northeastern Ontario (43.1 percent in Eastern Ontario and 19.7 percent in Northeastern Ontario ). Of that total, 182,825 Francophones, about 30 percent, live in the Champlain region.

Backgrounder

Organizations receiving funding through the Official Languages Support Programs

OTTAWA, September 25, 2023

These projects and programs in the Ottawa region received funding through the Development of Official-Language Communities Program (DOLC). The funding total for these organizations in 2023-2024 is $3,160,850.

List of supported organizations in the Ottawa region

Recipient Funded amount Alliance culturelle de l'Ontario $48,000 Alliance culturelle de l'Ontario $43,250 Assemblée de la francophonie de l'Ontario $1,250,000 Association des communautés francophones d'Ottawa (ACFO-Ottawa) $674,200 Association des professionnel.le.s de la chanson et de la musique franco-ontariennes $62,400 Coopérative multiservices francophone de l'ouest d'Ottawa Inc. (Maison de la francophonie d'Ottawa) $55,000 Centre de théâtre francophone d'Ottawa (La Nouvelle Scène Gilles Desjardins) $87,000 Fédération des aînés et des retraités francophones de l'Ontario $50,000 Fédération des aînés et des retraités francophones de l'Ontario $75,000 Fédération de la jeunesse franco-ontarienne (FESFO) $250,000 Festival franco-ontarien $120,000 Mouvement d'implication francophone d'Orléans (MIFO) $42,000 Vanier Museopark $40,000 Parents partenaires en éducation $40,000 Réseau du patrimoine franco-ontarien (RPFO) $42,000 Réseau Ontario des arts de la scène $90,000 Theatre-action $90,000 Théâtre Catapulte $42,000 Théâtre du Trillium $30,000 Théâtre d'la Vieille 17 $30,000

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

