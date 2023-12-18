GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada acknowledges and respects the extraordinary contributions and sacrifices made by Canadian Veterans, active Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members, and their families.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, and the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence, announced that Parks Canada will be providing free daily admission to active CAF members, Veterans of the CAF, and their immediate families.

Spending time in nature is beneficial to one's health and exploring cultural sites and stories can provide opportunities to spend quality time alone or with families and friends. Parks Canada administered national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas provide excellent opportunities for Canadians to get outside, relieve stress, and connect with loved ones. By providing free daily admission, Parks Canada is supporting the health and wellness of CAF members, Veterans of the CAF, and their immediate family members.

Effective January 1, 2024, CAF members, Veterans of the CAF, and their immediate families will receive free daily admission to all Parks Canada administered locations by presenting their CF One Platinum card, which is administered through Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS). CF One Platinum cards are exclusively issued to currently serving members and Veterans of the CAF and their immediate families. Veterans can also present their Veteran's Service Card which is available to any former member of the Canadian Armed Forces who completed basic training and has been honourably released.

To make the most of your Parks Canada experience, visitors are advised to plan in advance, by visiting the Parks Canada website and signing up for the e-newsletter, to find out about new and noteworthy events and activities, special offers, trip planning ideas and much more. Visitors can also download the Parks Canada app, listen to Parks Canada's new podcast ReCollections, and follow Parks Canada on social media for destination inspiration and to help plan their perfect visit.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada proudly champions the health and resilience of our Canadian Armed Forces members and Veterans. Beginning January 1, currently serving members, Veterans, and their immediate families can enjoy free daily admission to our national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas to explore, unwind, and create lasting memories with loved ones. Together, let us continue to honour and support the remarkable men and women who have served our country with bravery and distinction."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"I applaud this decision to offer free daily admission to Canadian Armed Forces members, Veterans, and their families. Our people in uniform make enormous sacrifices to protect Canada, and free daily admission to Parks Canada facilities is a great way to thank them for their service. In addition, Parks Canada facilities provide our military community with important opportunities to stay healthy – both mentally and physically."

The Honourable Bill Blair,

Minister of National Defence

"Veterans and their families will now be able to visit Parks Canada sites for free. These individuals have served our country with bravery and honour. Today's announcement will make it easier for Veterans to visit national historic sites and explore Canada's beautiful national parks, all while supporting their overall health and well-being."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Parks Canada is proud to extend a warm invitation to our Canadian Armed Forces members, Veterans, and their families, by offering free daily admission and a priceless opportunity for wellness, connection, and cherished moments amidst the wonders of our national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas. In this, Parks Canada not only opens its doors but also extends a hand in support of the health and well-being of those who have served."

Ron Hallman,

President and Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

"We are thrilled to welcome Parks Canada to our incredible roster of partners who support Canadian Armed Forces members, Veterans and their families by offering exclusive discounts, savings and programs to our military community. This gesture goes a long way in honouring their courage and commitment to our country, and we appreciate their engagement."

Ian Poulter

CFMWS Chief Executive Officer

Quick Facts

Parks Canada protects a vast network of cultural and natural heritage places that includes 171 national historic sites, 47 national parks, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park.

protects a vast network of cultural and natural heritage places that includes 171 national historic sites, 47 national parks, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park. Presently, Parks Canada offers free entry to youth aged 17 and under, new Canadians and landed immigrants (for one year through the Canoo app) as well as site-specific daily admission for Indigenous Peoples and expropriated families.

CFMWS works on behalf of the Chief of the Defence Staff, under the authority of the Minister of National Defence, and provides programs and services in support of CAF members, Veterans, and their families.

Through the CF One Program, currently serving members and Veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces and their immediate families receive a platinum card, and can get exclusive discounts and savings, earn rewards, and access personalized financial, fitness and wellness programs exclusive to the military community.

CAF members, Veterans of the CAF, and immediate family members who would like to obtain their CF One Platinum card can do so at Become a CF One Member | CFMWS.

The Veteran's Service Card was launched in September 2018 to recognize past service as a Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) member, and to help CAF members stay connected to military and veteran support programs during their transition to post-military life. It is issued and distributed by the Canadian Armed Forces, in close consultation with Veterans Affairs Canada.

