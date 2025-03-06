Other Effective area-based Conservation Measures areas support the commitment to halting and reversing biodiversity loss and will help fight the effects of climate change

GATINEAU, QC, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Other Effective Area-based Conservation Measures (OECMs) are areas that conserve biodiversity even though their primary purpose is not the conservation of nature. These areas contribute to Canada's ongoing efforts to protect biodiversity and meet the nation's goal of conserving 30 per cent of lands and waters in Canada by 2030.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the recognition of five sites as part of the country's growing network of OECMs. The sites, four of which are national historic sites, include: Rideau Canal National Historic Site, Navy Island National Historic Site, and Fort George National Historic Site in Ontario; Grosse-Île & Irish Memorial National Historic Site in Quebec; and Ya Ha Tinda Ranch in Alberta.

The five newly recognized OECMs span across various landscapes and ecosystems, offering a diverse range of habitats that are crucial for the protection of biodiversity. These sites, already part of the network administered by Parks Canada, are conserved areas that contribute to maintaining the health of species and ecosystems, but they differ from formally protected areas like national parks.

These sites are managed for cultural or recreational reasons, among other things, yet still contribute significantly to protecting nature. OECMs play a key role in conserving biodiversity on managed lands in Canada, complementing protected areas to strengthen the national conservation network.

Using standardized, pan-Canadian criteria for OECMs based on the international guidelines and standards established by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Parks Canada is able to recognize national historic sites, canals, and other sites for their important role in biodiversity conservation. This recognition is part of Canada's broader conservation efforts, which also include creating new protected areas, restoring ecosystems, and supporting Indigenous-led conservation initiatives.

Canada's commitment to biodiversity protection and the expansion of the network of protected and conserved areas reflects a growing understanding that conservation requires a variety of approaches. These newly recognized areas will continue to play a vital role in maintaining healthy ecosystems, supporting wildlife, and increasing Canada's resilience to climate change.

"Since 2015, our government has been committed to protecting the natural spaces Canadians cherish, conserving and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy our lands and waters across the country. The recognition of these five new OECM sites, managed by Parks Canada, highlights their important role as cultural and ecological landmarks. Together, we are building a stronger, more sustainable future—one that preserves and keeps accessible Canada's natural beauty for generations to come."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"The Rideau Canal is a source of pride for the National Capital and a must-visit destination. It's a place where nature and history come together, attracting thousands of visitors each year — whether they come to skate in the winter or to boat in the summer. Beyond its beauty, the Canal also plays a key role in conserving biodiversity and protecting our ecosystems. Its designation as an Other Effective Area-Based Conservation Measure (OECM) highlights the importance of this successful balance between preserving our heritage and protecting our natural environment."

The Honourable Mona Fortier

Chief Government Whip and Member of Parliament, Ottawa-Vanier

"Ottawa is home to incredible natural and historic landscapes that contribute to both our environment and our identity. By strengthening conservation efforts here and across the country, we are ensuring future generations can continue to enjoy these spaces while also protecting wildlife and habitats."

Yasir Naqvi

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health and Member of Parliament, Ottawa Centre

The Government of Canada continues to collaborate with provincial, territorial, and Indigenous governments, as well as local communities, to achieve Canada's ambitious conservation goals to protect biodiversity and conserve 30 per cent of land and inland waters in Canada by 2030 through a variety of conservation measures, including Other Effective area-based Conservation Measures (OECMs).

Canada was one of the first countries in the world to identify OECMs, with portions of Canadian Forces Base in Shilo, Manitoba officially recognized as its first OECM in 2019.

was one of the first countries in the world to identify OECMs, with portions of Canadian Forces Base in officially recognized as its first OECM in 2019. Ya Ha Tinda Ranch is the only federally operated working horse ranch in Canada . Horses are wintered and trained at the ranch and are used as working horses for patrolling and protecting Canada's Western National Parks.

