OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, announced the reappointments of Kimberley Baird, Jane Bird, Michèle Colpron, Bruno Guilmette and Patricia Youzwa to the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) Board of Directors.

Infrastructure plays a critical role in building our country and our economy, and the CIB is an important cornerstone in the Government of Canada's long-term plan to get transformational public infrastructure built, create good jobs, grow our economy and move to a net-zero future. The reappointed directors will continue to work with the existing members of the Board to advance the CIB's mandate. They bring a diverse set of skills to the CIB Board, which will ensure that the CIB remains well-positioned to deliver on its mandate, and to leverage the private sector to achieve public outcomes and value for taxpayers.

Kimberley Baird

Ms. Baird is the Chancellor for Kwantlen Polytechnic University and the owner of Kim Baird Strategic Consulting. Ms. Baird is an accomplished leader advising Indigenous communities, governments, businesses and other organizations on Indigenous-related matters.

Jane Bird

Ms. Bird is a Senior Business Advisor at Bennett Jones LLP where she provides advice to private and public sector clients on the development and execution of infrastructure projects. She has over 20 years of experience leading significant projects in the transportation, power, building and wastewater sector.

Michèle Colpron

Ms. Colpron currently serves as a Corporate Director for Québecor inc. She is a seasoned professional with over 30 years' experience in leadership roles in the financial services industry in Canada, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Switzerland.

Bruno Guilmette

Mr. Guilmette has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Boralex since January 2019. Known for his leadership skills and his in-depth knowledge of capital markets, Mr. Guilmette has a wealth of experience in financial management and in the acquisition and financing of infrastructure projects around the world.

Patricia Youzwa

Ms. Youzwa is a C-suite executive who has led major initiatives in energy system planning and infrastructure renewal. She is a corporate director with experience in commercial crown and not for profit corporations and has extensive board experience with national advisory organizations and industry associations. Ms. Youzwa also has an in depth understanding of public policy, regulation and taxation at the provincial and national levels.

"The reappointments of these five Board members will help ensure that the Canada Infrastructure Bank remains well-positioned to deliver jobs and economic growth. Their diverse skillset will be an asset as we continue to partner with provinces, territories, municipalities, Indigenous partners and the private to get important infrastructure projects built across Canada."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

The CIB is a federal Crown corporation established to ensure Canadians benefit from modern and sustainable infrastructure. By leveraging the capital and expertise of the private sector, the CIB helps public dollars go further by investing in revenue-generating infrastructure projects in the public interest. As a centre of expertise, the Bank also provides evidence-based advice to all orders of government through its advisory, research and data functions.

Working in cooperation with all orders of government and Indigenous and private investor partners, the CIB advances infrastructure projects across Canada that deliver public interest outcomes to Canadians such as contributing to Canada's long-term and sustainable economic growth, supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy and improving connectedness.

that deliver public interest outcomes to Canadians such as contributing to long-term and sustainable economic growth, supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy and improving connectedness. To date, the CIB has committed $10 billion of its capital to 48 projects, and attracted $8.8 billion in private and institutional investment to support transformative projects across its five priority sectors: public transit, clean power, green infrastructure, broadband, and trade and transportation. Under its Indigenous Community Infrastructure Initiative, the Bank also supports investments in infrastructure projects in partnership with, and for the benefit of, Indigenous communities across its priority sectors.

of its capital to 48 projects, and attracted in private and institutional investment to support transformative projects across its five priority sectors: public transit, clean power, green infrastructure, broadband, and trade and transportation. Under its Indigenous Community Infrastructure Initiative, the Bank also supports investments in infrastructure projects in partnership with, and for the benefit of, Indigenous communities across its priority sectors. As a Crown corporation, the CIB is governed by an independent Board of Directors and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

The CIB's Board composition includes: Tamara Vrooman (Chair), Kimberley Baird , Michael Bernstein , Jane Bird , Dave Bronconnier , Michèle Colpron, Bruno Guilmette , Andrée-Lise Méthot, Poonam Puri , Stephen Smith , Patricia Youzwa .

