Investments will help the organization advance taekwondo in Canada, host international events and improve safe sport practices.

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadians in getting active, from the playground to the podium. Support for sport helps get young people moving while bringing communities across the country together in the spirit of healthy competition.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced $703,500 in funding for Taekwondo Canada for 2022–23, including $17,500 for safety in sport.

The investment will provide the organization with the financial means to conduct its daily operations, promote taekwondo among all Canadians, support high-performance athletes competing at the national and international levels, and ensure a safe sport environment for all athletes across Canada. The funding includes $75,000 to host the 2023 Canada Open from February 23 to 25 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

As the largest investor in Canada's sport system, the Government of Canada is proud of its investments in support of Canadian athletes, the national and multisport organizations that support them, and in efforts to host international sporting events.

"We support sport organizations in their efforts to better serve their athletes and create safer training environments for everyone. Thanks to our support, Taekwondo Canada will be able to do exactly that. We are giving athletes the opportunities to compete right here at home at a world-class level and showcase their skills. The 2023 Canada Open will inspire young people to stay active and persevere in reaching their goals."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Vancouver is a world-class sports city. We are ready to welcome athletes, families, support teams and visitors from around the world for the Vancouver 2023 Taekwondo Canada Open. Best wishes to all the competing athletes. Congratulations to everyone who brought this event to our city."

—Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Granville)

"Taekwondo Canada is extremely appreciative for the funding that Sport Canada provides to us each year, which allows the organization to assist its high-performance athletes in competing at the highest levels, while assisting with national and international events. Also crucial to the success of the organization is the funding we receive for our Safe Sport programs and initiatives, which are crucial to Taekwondo Canada in running a world-class organization where athletes feel they can compete in a safe environment."

—David Harris, Executive Director, Taekwondo Canada

Taekwondo Canada is the official governing organization for taekwondo in Canada. The organization supports more than 15,000 registrants.

Funding for national sport organizations mostly comes from Sport Canada's Sport Support Program. A portion of this year's investment came from the Recovery Fund for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sectors, which leveraged existing programs to provide $300 million over two years to organizations recovering from the impact of the pandemic. The funding for Taekwondo Canada to host the 2023 Canada Open was made through Sport Canada's Hosting program.

To be eligible for funding, all sport organizations must have a policy on harassment, abuse and discrimination. They must also offer mandatory training on those issues and provide access to an independent third party to receive and manage complaints. It will be mandatory for federally funded organizations to use the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner as their independent third-party mechanism.

Taekwondo Canada is a signatory to the Abuse-Free Sport program, including the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner as its independent third-party mechanism to receive and manage harassment, abuse and discrimination complaints.

Effective April 1, 2023, Sport Canada will change contribution agreements with organizations that meet the eligibility requirements of the Sport Funding Framework. The goal is to ensure that sport organizations receiving federal funding meet specific governance, accountability and safe sport standards.

The Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner is responsible for administering the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport using trauma-informed processes that are compassionate and efficient and provide fairness, respect and equity to all parties involved.

Government of Canada provides update and announces action on safe sport

Budget 2022 – $16 million over three years, starting in 2022–23, to support actions to create a safer sport system

Sport Canada

Taekwondo Canada

Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner: current program signatories

