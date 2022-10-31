Investments will help the organization advance the development of curling in Canada and improve safe sport practices.

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadians from the playground to the podium as well as helping Canadians get active, inspire young people and bring people together in the spirit of healthy competition.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced $4,819,767 in funding for Curling Canada for 2022–23, including $50,500 for safety in sport.

The investment will help the organization with its daily operations, promote curling among all Canadians, and support high-performance athletes competing at the national and international levels. This Curling Canada funding also includes $75,000 to host the 2022 Pan-Continental Curling Championships in Calgary from October 31 to November 6, 2022.

The safety in sport investment is part of the government's ongoing work with sport organizations to ensure a safe sport environment for athletes across Canada. The annual funding will help national sport organizations meet important governance, accountability and safe sport standards, such as:

Using the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner as their independent third-party mechanism to address allegations of maltreatment;

offering mandatory training to athletes and coaches as well as supporting staff to prevent and address maltreatment; and

integrating the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport into their organizational policies and procedures.

As the largest investor in Canada's sport system, the Government of Canada is proud of its investments in support of Canadian athletes, in the national and multisport organizations that support them, and in international sport events held in this country.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to support our national sport associations in their efforts to better serve their athletes and participants and make their sport safer. Our $4.8 million in funding gives Curling Canada the tools to offer safer training environments for all, better support for high-performing athletes and for its daily operations. All Canadians benefit when our athletes are able to compete at a world-class level and showcase their skills on the world stage. The 2022 Pan-Continental Curling Championships will inspire young people to strive for greatness and stay active."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Curling Canada truly appreciates the support of the Government of Canada in our hosting of international events, as well as our united desire to make our sport safe and accessible for all. Curling is truly a sport for life, and we hope fans enjoy watching, and are inspired by, our Canadian teams performing this week in Calgary."

— Katherine Henderson, Chief Executive Officer, Curling Canada

Quick Facts

Curling Canada is the official governing organization for curling in Canada. The organization supports 157,788 registered members.

The first Pan Continental Curling Championships will be hosted at Calgary's WinSport Arena in Canada Olympic Park from October 31 to November 6, 2022.

Funding to national sport organizations mostly comes from Sport Canada's Sport Support Program. A portion of this year's investment came from the Recovery Fund for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sectors, which leveraged existing programs to provide $300 million over two years to organizations recovering from the impacts of the pandemic. The 2022 Pan-Continental Curling Championships funding was made through Sport Canada's Hosting program.

To be eligible for funding, all sport organizations must have a policy on harassment, abuse and discrimination, offer mandatory training on those issues and provide access to an independent third-party to receive and manage complaints. It will gradually become mandatory for federally funded organizations to use the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner as their independent third-party mechanism.

Effective April 1, 2023, Sport Canada will change contribution agreements with organizations that meet the new eligibility requirements of the Sport Funding Framework. The goal is to ensure that sport organizations receiving federal funding meet specific governance, accountability and safe sport standards.

The Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner is responsible for administering the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport using trauma-informed processes that are compassionate, efficient, fair, respectful and equitable to all parties involved.

