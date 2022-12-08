Investments will help the organization advance snowboarding in Canada and improve safe sport practices

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadians in getting active, from the playground to the podium. Support for sport gets young people moving while bringing communities across the country together in the spirit of healthy competition.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced $ 3,594,200 in funding for Canada Snowboard for 2022–23, including $68,500 for safety in sport.

The investment will provide the organization with the financial means to conduct its daily operations, promote snowboarding among all Canadians, and support high-performance athletes competing at the national and international levels. The funding includes $450,000 to host the Style Experience FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup in Edmonton on December 9-10, 2022, and the Welcome to Paradise Para Snowboard World Cup in Kelowna, British Columbia on December 15-21, 2022.

The safety in sport investment is part of the government's ongoing work with sport organizations to ensure a safe sport environment for athletes across Canada.

As the largest investor in Canada's sport system, the Government of Canada is proud to support Canadian athletes, the national and multisport organizations that support them, and initiatives to host international sport events.

Quotes

"As the Minister of Sport, I am proud to support our national sport associations in their efforts to better serve their athletes and participants. Thanks to our support, Canada Snowboard will be able to offer safer training environments for everyone. All Canadians benefit when our athletes have more opportunities to compete at a world-class level and showcase their skills on the world stage. The competitions in the coming days will do just that and inspire young people to strive for greatness and stay active."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Edmonton is a world class sports city and we are ready to welcome athletes, families, support teams and visitors from around the world for the 2022 FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup. Best wishes to all the competing athletes. Congratulations to everyone who brought this event to our city. Shred the event!"

—The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and Member of Parliament (Edmonton Centre)

"We are extremely grateful for all of the Government of Canada support as we work together in ensuring safe, welcoming and world-leading snowboard programming and major events like we have in the Edmonton with the Style Experience FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup and the Welcome to Paradise Para Snowboard World Cup. We are also really proud of each of our national team and next gen athletes competing here in Canada at each of our World Cups, as well as their amazing results on the world stage all across the globe."

— Dustin Heise, CEO, Canada Snowboard

Quick Facts

Canada Snowboard is the official governing organization for snowboarding in Canada. The organization supports more than 4,000 registrants.

Funding for national sport organizations mostly comes from Sport Canada's Sport Support Program. A portion of this year's investment came from the Recovery Fund for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sectors, which leveraged existing programs to provide $300 million over two years to organizations recovering from the impact of the pandemic. The funding to host The Style Experience FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup and the Welcome to Paradise Para Snowboard World Cup was made through Sport Canada's Hosting program.

To be eligible for funding, all sport organizations must have a policy on harassment, abuse and discrimination as well as offer mandatory training on those issues. They must also provide access to an independent third-party to receive and manage complaints. It will gradually become mandatory for federally funded organizations to use the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner as their independent third-party mechanism.

Effective April 1, 2023, Sport Canada will change contribution agreements with organizations that meet the new eligibility requirements of the Sport Funding Framework. The goal is to ensure that sport organizations receiving federal funding meet specific governance, accountability and safe sport standards.

The Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner is responsible for administering the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport using trauma-informed processes that are compassionate, efficient, fair, respectful and equitable to all parties involved.

Related Products

Government of Canada provides update and announces action on safe sport

Associated Links

Budget 2022 – $16 million over three years, starting in 2022–23, to support actions to create a safer sport system

Sport Canada

Canada Snowboard

Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner: current program signatories

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: please contact: Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]