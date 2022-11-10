Investments will help the organization develop basketball and wheelchair basketball in Canada and improve safe sport practices

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadians from the playground to the podium, helping Canadians get active, inspiring young people and bringing people together in the spirit of healthy competition.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced $5,646,230 in funding for Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada for 2022–23, including $18,000 for safety in sport.

The investment will provide funding for the organizations daily operations, promote basketball and wheelchair basketball among all Canadians, and support high-performance athletes competing at the national and international levels. The Canada Basketball funding also includes $80,000 to host the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 - Americas Qualifiers (Window 5) in Edmonton from November 10 to 13, 2022.

The safety in sport investment is part of the government's work with sport organizations to ensure a safe sport environment for athletes across Canada. The annual funding will help national sport organizations meet important governance, accountability and safe sport standards, such as:

using the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner as their independent third-party mechanism to address allegations of maltreatment;

offering mandatory training for athletes, coaches and support staff to prevent and address maltreatment; and

integrating the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport into their organizational policies and procedures.

As the single largest investor in Canada's sport system, the Government of Canada is proud of its investments in support of Canadian athletes, national and multisport organizations, and in initiatives to host international sport events.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to support our national sports associations in their efforts to help their athletes develop and to help make their sport safer. Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, support high-performing athletes more effectively and conduct daily operations. All Canadians benefit when our athletes have more opportunities to compete and showcase their skills on the world stage. The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will help inspire young people to strive for greatness and stay active."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Sport brings people together, builds community and showcases Canada on the world stage. As part of this investment in Canada Basketball, Edmonton will welcome visitors from across Canada and around the world for the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers in 2023. Thank you to all those who will make this event possible. My best wishes to the athletes, coaches and everyone responsible for promoting this international competition."

—The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and Member of Parliament (Edmonton Centre)

"Playing professional basketball around the world, our athletes rarely have the opportunity to represent their country at home in front of family, friends and our passionate Canadian fans. On behalf of Canada Basketball, I'd like to extend my sincere appreciation to Sport Canada for their ongoing support, in not only helping us bring the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers 2023 to Edmonton this week but delivering a home-court experience these players won't ever forget. Edmonton has a rich basketball history, and the city has been a tremendous supporter of Canada Basketball over the years. With an opportunity to clinch a berth in next summer's FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 and take another step closer to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, it'll be an exciting week of basketball ahead at the Edmonton EXPO Centre."

—Michael Bartlett, President & CEO, Canada Basketball

"Wheelchair Basketball Canada (WBC) is committed to developing, supporting, and promoting wheelchair basketball programs and services for all Canadians. Funding from the Government of Canada assists WBC with delivering programs and services that strengthen the sport from the grassroots level to high-performance athletes competing in the Paralympic Games.

Additionally, WBC remains dedicated to working with the sport community to create a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment for everyone involved in wheelchair basketball. We are committed to educating and supporting our people, ensuring we maintain and apply the highest standards in ethics, behaviour, and citizenship, and continuing to foster a community where diversity and inclusion are accepted and celebrated."

—Wendy Gittens, Executive Director, Wheelchair Basketball Canada

Quick Facts

Canada Basketball is the official governing organization for basketball in Canada. The organization supports 111,371 registrants. Wheelchair Basketball Canada is the official governing organization for wheelchair basketball in Canada. The organization supports 157,707 registrants.

Funding for national sport organizations mostly comes from Sport Canada's Sport Support Program. A portion of this year's investment came from the Recovery Fund for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sectors, which leveraged existing programs to provide $300 million over two years to organizations recovering from the impact of the pandemic. The funding to host the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 - Americas Qualifiers (Window 5) was made through Sport Canada's Hosting program.

To be eligible for funding, all sport organizations must have a policy on harassment, abuse and discrimination, offer mandatory training on those issues and provide access to an independent third-party to receive and manage complaints. It will gradually become mandatory for federally funded organizations to use the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner as their independent third-party mechanism.

Effective April 1, 2023, Sport Canada will change contribution agreements with organizations that meet the new eligibility requirements of the Sport Funding Framework. The goal is to ensure that sport organizations receiving federal funding meet specific governance, accountability and safe sport standards.

The Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner is responsible for administering the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport using trauma-informed processes that are compassionate, efficient, fair, respectful and equitable to all parties involved.

Related Products

Government of Canada provides update and announces action on safe sport

Associated Links

Budget 2022 – $16 million over three years, starting in 2022–23, to support actions to create a safer sport system

Sport Canada

Basketball Canada

Wheelchair Basketball Canada

Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner: Current program signatories

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]