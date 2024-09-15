OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - In a continued response to the egregious actions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Government of Canada is sending another strong message that Canada will not be a safe haven for senior regime members who engage in terrorism and systematic and gross human rights violations.

In November 2022, the Minister of Public Safety designated the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a regime that engages in terrorism and systematic or gross human rights violations under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. Under this designation, any senior official who served in the Iranian government at any time from November 15, 2019 onwards is inadmissible to Canada.

Following sustained involvement by the Iranian regime in terrorism and egregious human rights violations, the Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs initiated a review of the initial designation, and decided to bring forward the start date of the designation to June 23, 2003. This amended date reflects the day when the Iranian regime arbitrarily detained, and subsequently tortured and killed, Iranian-Canadian photo-journalist Zahra Kazemi while in custody. This change means that any senior official who served in the Iranian government at any time since June 23, 2003 is now inadmissible to Canada. In addition to having their visa applications refused and being denied entry, they could lose their temporary or permanent resident status in Canada, and could be subject to enforcement action, including removal from Canada.

As the Iranian regime continues to engage in terrorism and human rights violations, the designation period remains open-ended, meaning there is no specified end date.

The Government of Canada will continue to work closely with our partners and use every tool at our disposal to hold the regime accountable for its violations of humanitarian or international law, whether in Iran or abroad.

"With this amended designation, our government is taking another decisive action to hold the Iranian regime accountable – in keeping with Canada's track record as having one of the world's toughest sets of measures against Iran. We are sending a strong message that those involved in terrorism, human rights violations and atrocities are not welcome here. Canada will always stand up for human rights and fight for justice, at home and around the world."

-The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs.

"We remain unwavering in our commitment to safeguarding human rights and ensuring justice for victims of terrorism and systematic abuses. By amending the designation start date, we reinforce our position that senior officials of the Iranian regime, responsible for such acts, will find no refuge in Canada."

- The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Canada has taken incremental and measured action against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 2010. In 2012, Canada designated Iran as a state supporter of terrorism under the State Immunity Act . Diplomatic relations between Canada and Iran were severed and several rounds of sanctions against Iran have been implemented since then.

has taken incremental and measured action against the since 2010. In 2012, designated as a state supporter of terrorism under the . Diplomatic relations between and were severed and several rounds of sanctions against have been implemented since then. On June 19, 2024 , the Government of Canada listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code . Canada has also listed the IRGC Qods Force, responsible for Iran's extraterritorial operations, as well as a number of terrorist entities that have benefited from Iran's patronage.

, the Government of listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity under the . has also listed the IRGC Qods Force, responsible for extraterritorial operations, as well as a number of terrorist entities that have benefited from patronage. The CBSA conducts examinations of people seeking entry to Canada , as well as investigations on foreign nationals and permanent residents in Canada to determine whether they are admissible. A CBSA official determining that an individual in the country may be inadmissible writes an inadmissibility report setting out the details of the allegations. For cases of inadmissibility on the basis of being a senior official of a designated regime, the inadmissibility report is referred to the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB), for a final decision on whether the individual should be authorized to enter and remain in Canada . If they are found inadmissible, they are subject to removal from Canada .

, as well as investigations on foreign nationals and permanent residents in to determine whether they are admissible. A CBSA official determining that an individual in the country may be inadmissible writes an inadmissibility report setting out the details of the allegations. For cases of inadmissibility on the basis of being a senior official of a designated regime, the inadmissibility report is referred to the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB), for a final decision on whether the individual should be authorized to enter and remain in . If they are found inadmissible, they are subject to removal from . You are encouraged to report any suspicious activities or individuals who may be inadmissible to Canada using our Border Watch Line.

