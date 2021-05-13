Government of Canada announces exciting progress on campgrounds in Waterton Lakes National Park

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced $8.7 million towards the design work and first phase of reconstruction for the Crandell Mountain Campground, and highlighted improvements to the Townsite Campground's visitor infrastructure as it reopens for the 2021 season.

The Crandell Mountain Campground was destroyed in the 2017 Kenow Wildfire, and is being rebuilt, along with over 30 other assets, as part of the Road to Recovery program. Funding includes the design work for phase one and two of the campground, rare plant salvage and hazard tree removal, as well as phase one of reconstruction which includes completing underground utilities and infrastructure, the water tank and water treatment building, wildlife corridor reclamation and rough grading the Crandell Lake Trail parking lot and trailhead. Construction for phase one is expected to begin this spring, with green infrastructure at the forefront.

The Townsite Campground reopened in time for the 2021 season on May 7. The Government of Canada has invested over $10 million in the campground as part of the Federal Infrastructure Investment program. Improvements include redeveloped campsites with new trees, landscaping and utility infrastructure, resurfaced roads and new washrooms. Work continues on the campground's maintenance facilities. This investment ensures the quality and reliability of the campground's infrastructure and an enhanced visitor experience.

Investments in visitor facilities, such as Crandell Mountain and Townsite campgrounds, ensures high-quality, meaningful, and enjoyable experiences for people coming to Parks Canada administered places, while also contributing to growth in the tourism sector over the long-term. Rebuilding and enhancing services in these campgrounds is an investment in Waterton Lakes National Park's future as both campgrounds will serve visitors for decades to come.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance and health benefits of spending time outdoors. With the Townsite Campground fully open, there are now more opportunities for Canadians to do so safely in Waterton Lakes National Park. In addition, rebuilding Crandell Mountain Campground with green, accessible infrastructure means an investment in both the park's visitor services and in protecting its ecological integrity. When we are on the other side of this pandemic, we look forward to welcoming back visitors from all over the world to experience the beauty of Waterton Lakes National Park."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Waterton Lakes National Park is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Together with Glacier National Park , U.S.A. , it forms the world's first International Peace Park and International Dark Sky Park.

is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Together with , , it forms the world's first International Peace Park and International Dark Sky Park. Since 2014, the Government of Canada has invested approximately $103 million in Waterton Lakes National Park in federal infrastructure funding.

has invested approximately in in federal infrastructure funding. In September 2017 , the Kenow Wildfire burned roughly 20,000 hectares in Waterton Lakes National Park . The wildfire impacted approximately 38 per cent of the park, resulting in loss or significant damage to visitor experience and operational assets. Most rebuilding has been completed as part of the Road to Recovery program, and Waterton Lakes National Park is open for visitors to experience.

, the Kenow Wildfire burned roughly 20,000 hectares in . The wildfire impacted approximately 38 per cent of the park, resulting in loss or significant damage to visitor experience and operational assets. Most rebuilding has been completed as part of the Road to Recovery program, and is open for visitors to experience. Waterton Lakes National Park is in Treaty 7 territory and has long been a place of significance for the region's Indigenous peoples.

is in Treaty 7 territory and has long been a place of significance for the region's Indigenous peoples. Crandell Mountain Campground's tender package for phase one included an Indigenous Benefits Plan (IBP) in its evaluation criteria, to provide socioeconomic benefits to Indigenous communities and contractors within the region. Bidders were asked to provide specifics on inclusion of Indigenous labour, Indigenous training and the sub-contracting of Indigenous Businesses in their bid.

Sustainability and inclusivity are built into the design of Crandell Mountain Campground, and Parks Canada is pursuing an Envision Gold award level for this project. Envision certification, administered by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure, is based on 64 sustainability and resilience indicators in five categories– Quality of Life, Leadership, Resource Allocation, Natural World, and Climate and Resilience.

Crandell Mountain Campground will feature an off-grid solar system providing most power, inclusive washroom buildings and accessible kitchen shelters and facilities. The design also features an improved wildlife corridor by reclaiming part of the existing campground.

