Contributions to four Canadian organizations on behalf of Their Royal Highnesses conclude the three-day Royal Tour of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Today the Government of Canada announced the official donations on behalf of Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall to mark the end to a successful Royal Tour of Canada.

From May 17 to 19, 2022, Their Royal Highnesses travelled more than 3 000 kilometres from the easternmost point of Canada in Newfoundland and Labrador to the Northwest Territories in Northern Canada. The Royal Couple also visited Canada's Capital Region, which included a special reception to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

As part of a longstanding tradition, the Government of Canada will make the following contributions to initiatives in communities visited by Their Royal Highnesses:

$15,000 to Conservation Corps Newfoundland and Labrador to provide youth with training and employment in environmental and cultural heritage

In addition, the Government of Canada will donate $25,000 to United Way Northwest Territories to provide relief to residents affected by the recent flooding in Hay River and the surrounding area.

Quotes

"In the midst of Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, it was a pleasure to welcome Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall in May to celebrate this historic milestone with us. I'd like to thank Canadians for welcoming them and for sharing their experiences, local cultures and languages in a spirit of reconciliation and mutual respect. As a token of our appreciation, the Government of Canada is delighted to donate to four Canadian organizations and causes that are dear to the hearts of Their Royal Highnesses."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

On February 6, 1952, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the Throne. She is Canada's longest reigning Sovereign and the first to celebrate a platinum jubilee. To mark this historic milestone, a series of initiatives are taking place throughout the year and across the country.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953. Several Canadian guests attended the coronation, including Prime Minister Louis St. Laurent. In 1953, a Canadian law, the Royal Style and Titles Act, formally conferred upon Elizabeth II the title of Queen of Canada.

Official photos of the #RoyalVisitCanada are available on the Royal Tour 2022 website.

This was the 19th visit to Canada for The Prince of Wales and the 5th for The Duchess of Cornwall. Their Royal Highnesses' last trip to Canada was in 2017, when they toured Nunavut, Ontario and Quebec.

