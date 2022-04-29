Today, Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the completion and spring opening of a new $5 million signature interpretive exhibit at Halifax Citadel National Historic Site; one of the most-visited national historic sites in the country and a Halifax tourism icon. Funded through the Federal Infrastructure Investment Program, this experiential offering will be open to visitors starting on May 7, 2022.

Fortress Halifax: A City Shaped by Conflict chronicles the history of Kjipuktuk, through its establishment as "Halifax" in 1749 to the mosaic of a city that it is today. The exhibit recounts stories of the people here - the Mi'kmaq, and settlers of British, French, Acadian, Black Loyalist, and other immigrant cultures. This 6500sqft exhibit combines both traditional and virtual elements, offering a social and military history of Halifax and its impact on the region and the globe as told through the lens of the four forts that stood atop Citadel Hill. Visitors of all ages will enjoy the accessible and experiential nature of this multi-room exhibit.

Parks Canada worked closely with Mi'kmaq, and other local groups to ensure the materials developed for the exhibit reflect the diverse histories and experiences of the people of Kjipuktuk (Halifax) and Nova Scotia. Across the country, Parks Canada is honoured to work in collaboration with Indigenous peoples to develop interpretive materials and activities at national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas with the goal of fostering a better understanding of Indigenous peoples' perspectives, cultures and traditions.

National historic sites reflect the rich and varied heritage of Canada and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our diverse history. Developing new and innovative programs and services enables more Canadians, including youth and newcomers, to experience the rich mosaic of the nation's collective history.

"The Government is committed to investing in local economies and supporting growth in the tourism sector. Through this federal infrastructure investment, Parks Canada is proudly contributing to the country's world-class tourism offer at the iconic Halifax Citadel National Historic Site. Fortress Halifax is a new, interactive signature exhibit that will welcome Canadians and visitors from around the world for years to come, providing them with opportunities to learn about the origins, the peoples, and the contributions of Kjipuktuk."

Andy Fillmore,

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Halifax

The present Halifax Citadel was completed in 1856 and is the fourth in a series of British forts on this site. Today, the restored Citadel is a national landmark, commemorating Halifax's role as a key naval station in the British Empire and bringing history to life in Atlantic Canada's largest urban centre.

The present Halifax Citadel was completed in 1856 and is the fourth in a series of British forts on this site. Today, the restored Citadel is a national landmark, commemorating Halifax's role as a key naval station in the British Empire and bringing history to life in Atlantic Canada's largest urban centre.

The Government of Canada's investments in Halifax Citadel National Historic Site are part of the largest federal infrastructure plan in the history of Parks Canada. Through infrastructure investments, Parks Canada is protecting and conserving national treasures, while supporting local economies and contributing to growth in the tourism sector.

The Fortress Halifax exhibit will immerse visitors in the social and military histories of Halifax and its vibrant, yet turbulent colonial past while providing opportunities to learn about the role that Halifax played in regional, national and global events. The exhibit uses the four Citadels and the distinct eras in which each was built as the basis for guiding visitors on a journey through time and history, from an indigenous landscape to the establishment of Halifax in 1749 and into present day.

The exhibit offers interactive ways for visitors to learn, including oral story recordings, original Mi'kmaw commissioned artworks, powerful historic photographs and maps, digital stories and journals, and interactive digital tables that invite visitors to engage with cultures, histories, and place names. Visitors can handle uniforms, and play interactive games, as well as browse the Hometown Heroes digital collection or add their own local war hero.

Fortress Halifax : A City Shaped by Conflict will open to the public on May 7, 2022 when Halifax Citadel National Historic Site opens for the season. Parks Canada asks visitors to continue to respect public health guidelines while visiting our facilities. Visit our website for the most up-to-date information.

