OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Workers are the backbone of Canada's prosperity. By partnering with labour, industry and Indigenous Peoples, governments can create valuable opportunities for energy workers on the path to a net-zero economy. That is why the Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act established the Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council. The Council's work will help to ensure that the government puts the right plan in place so that that these opportunities become reality for Canadian workers and communities.

Today, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced the appointment of co-chairs to the Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council for a term of three years:

Michelle Llambias Meunier, who currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Propulsion Québec, Quebec's Cluster for Electric and Smart Transportation.

Cluster for Electric and Smart Transportation. Lionel Railton, who has over 35 years of union experience and served as the Canadian Regional Director of the International Union of Operating Engineers from 2012–2023. He also previously served as executive board member of the Canadian Building Trades Unions and executive council member of the Canadian Labour Congress.

With the co-chairs in place, the first five selected members of the Council are:

Beatrice Bruske, trade unions;

Kaella-Marie Earle , Indigenous Peoples;

, Indigenous Peoples; Austin Zacharko, Indigenous Peoples;

Caroline Brouillette, environmental non-governmental organization; and

Parand Meysami , key stakeholder group.

The process to appoint the remaining members of the Council continues, and announcements will be made as those appointments are finalized. These distinguished individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise from a range of backgrounds to their role in forming the Council. In addition to the Council's work with government officials to share views and discuss issues that affect workers and communities, the Council members' expertise and experience will be integral to the development of informed expert advice to the government.

The selection process was undertaken with the goal of ensuring the Council reflects the diversity of Canada, including its regional diversity and underrepresented groups. The legislation ensures that the Council will also reflect the perspectives of trade unions, Indigenous communities, industry, environmental non-governmental organizations and other key stakeholder groups.

A key pillar of supporting an inclusive and equitable future includes ensuring that workers and their communities have input into decisions that affect their future. As we strive to achieve our climate targets, we do so in a way that continues to deliver prosperity for Canadians. The Council is tasked with providing independent advice to the government through the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour on matters related to sustainable jobs. In doing this work, the Council will engage directly with Canadians and provide them an ongoing way to have their views heard, all the while informing the Partnership Council's advice. This advice will help the government to develop policies and programs that prioritize the needs of Canadian workers.

Quotes:

"The Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council represents a significant step forward in the rollout of Canada's sustainable jobs approach and in building a strong, low-carbon economy. With the guidance of its co-chairs and members, we will ensure that Canadian workers and communities are ready to seize the historic economic opportunities ahead."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Building a more sustainable Canada that exceeds its economic potential while living up to its net-zero ambitions takes investing in the jobs, careers and workers of tomorrow, today. The Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council will guide that work by providing evidence-based advice to our government and ensuring our decision-making process puts the interests of workers first."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

"The global economy is shifting toward clean technologies, and Canada is making sure workers and businesses are ready to lead the way. The Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council will bring together experts and Canadians to shape policies that create good jobs and economic opportunities while moving toward net-zero emissions. By working with the Net-Zero Advisory Body, we're ensuring that a cleaner economy also means a stronger one: this partnership will help us develop policies that put workers and communities first — because a greener economy means good jobs, a healthier planet and a more sustainable future for all."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts:

The Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act became law on June 20, 2024 . The Act creates the framework necessary for the Government of Canada to effectively support Canadian workers and communities to seize the historic opportunities of the shift to a low-carbon economy while fostering prosperity and inclusivity for Canadian workers and communities for generations to come.

became law on . The Act creates the framework necessary for the Government of to effectively support Canadian workers and communities to seize the historic opportunities of the shift to a low-carbon economy while fostering prosperity and inclusivity for Canadian workers and communities for generations to come. The Act created the Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council to provide independent, expert advice to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour on measures and policies related to sustainable jobs.

Members of the Sustainable Jobs Partnership Council are appointed through an open, transparent and merit-based Governor-in-Council appointment process.

The Co-Chairs provide leadership to the Council, oversee the preparation of an annual report to the Minister and preside over Council meetings, serving as the primary spokespersons for the Council.

